Atlanta, GA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 DCS Awards.

The award winners were announced during the 2024 DCS Awards Ceremony held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Ga on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

The award recipients are as follows:

2024 Employee of the Year Award (Sworn Staff) winner — John Crew, CSO III, Brunswick Circuit

2024 Employee of the Year Award (Non-Sworn Staff) winner — Megan Turner, Administrative Assistant III, District 6

2024 Leadership Award winner — Franklin Bernard Roebuck, Coordinating Chief CSO, Western Circuit

2024 Stakeholder Award winner(s) — Roger Jackson, Director, Adult Readiness Program (Private), and Chris Wigginton, Director, Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Public)

2024 Tiffany Bishop Award winner — Isabella Galdabini, CSO I, Western Circuit

2024 Heroism Award winners — Cedric Montgomery, Task Force Officer, Special Operations; Marcus Long, CSO II, Augusta Circuit; Griffin DRC and Griffin Office Team

2024 Customer Service Award winner(s) — Kathleen Davis, Administrative Support 2, Waycross Circuit

2024 DRC Outstanding Performance Award winners — Gainesville Day Reporting Center and Warner Robins Grant Funded Day Reporting Center.

2024 Innovation Award winners - DCS Training Team, Training & Professional Development and Pam Thrift, Program Manager, Centralized Reporting Unit, Special Operations

2024 Circuit of the Year Award - Western Circuit, District 10

2024 DCS Video Spotlight of the Year Award winner — Jaime Smiley, CSO II, Rockdale Circuit

The DCS Awards Ceremony is held annually to recognize the talented and brave individuals who have made an immense contribution to the Department, the criminal justice system, and their local community. These masterful employees and community members exhibit qualities that advance the department and also bring a notable spotlight on public service. Each year the ceremony is held to celebrate these accomplishments and highlight award recipients who exemplify our core values.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov