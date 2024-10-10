All She Wrote Books Unveils ‘Friends of Ruby’ Program—A Bold, Community Membership for Book Lovers and Changemakers

Christina Pascucci-Ciampa, owner of All She Wrote Books, poses with Ruby, the official mascot of the "Friends of Ruby" Community Membership Program The "Friends of Ruby" Community Membership Program Logo created by Crafty Queer Studio

In the midst of challenging times, All She Wrote Books, Greater Boston's only queer woman-owned bookstore, is offering a new membership program for book lovers.

We’ve always been driven to connect book lovers from diverse backgrounds in new ways....Offering membership benefits and fostering community all in one place is a big part of our next chapter.” — Christina Pascucci-Ciampa

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for LGBTQIA+ History Month, Boston’s only queer woman-owned bookstore, All She Wrote Books , is shaking up the retail landscape with the launch of its one-of-a-kind Friends of Ruby membership program.For forty-five dollars per year, members of the program gain exclusive access to perks including 10% off all purchases, a “Friends of Ruby” pin crafted by Crafty Queer Studio, a personalized Staff Pick during your birthday month, 1:1 private in-store or online shopping with All She Wrote Books’ owner, and discounts on renting out the bookstore for private events, including small weddings and photoshoots. Future community building opportunities for program members are being explored as well. For any book lover and small business supporter, this is the gift that keeps on giving year round.On a mission to amplify underrepresented voices and create an inclusive and accessible third space, All She Wrote Books created Friends of Ruby to fill a longstanding void in the retail world and community. Inspired by the shop’s unofficial corgi mascot, Ruby, and the phrase “friends of Dorothy”, which has been historically used by LGBTQIA+ folks to identify each other, this program represents a modern-day twist on providing shared experiences and community support.“We’re so proud to have built a loyal community of supporters over the past five years we’ve been operating. The Friends of Ruby is here to dispel the idea that book retail is solely transactional. We’ve always been driven to connect book lovers from diverse backgrounds in new ways. Offering membership benefits and fostering community all in one place is a big part of our next chapter,” states owner Christina Pascucci Ciampa.The Friends of Ruby program not only highlights the rich history of the LGBTQIA+ community, but also empowers readers to engage with works that offer impactful yet traditionally underheard perspectives.With the current shift towards retail that is experiential, interactive, and personalized, the Friends of Ruby membership program offers an innovative, community-centric approach to the traditional “loyalty program”. It gives members a never-before-seen opportunity to benefit from their love of books and support local small businesses at the same time, even during challenging times.To learn more about All She Wrote Books and become a member of the Friends of Ruby program, visit www.allshewrotebooks.com/friendsofruby . You can also find them on Instagram, Tiktok, and Facebook under @allshewrotebooks.###Located at 75 Washington Street in East Somerville, MA, All She Wrote Books is Greater Boston’s only intersectional, inclusive feminist and queer-owned bookstore. All She Wrote proudly supports, celebrates, and amplifies underrepresented voices through thoughtfully curated selection of books spanning across all genres. Owner and founder Christina Pascucci-Ciampa is an advocate for local small businesses, community engagement, and representation. She is a board member of the American Booksellers Association as well as East Somerville Main Streets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.