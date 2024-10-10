Welcome to Join UTM Discovery Day

MACAU, October 10 - Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will be holding the Discovery Day: Exploring Educational Excellence on 26 October (Saturday). Through various activities, the event will provide an opportunity for students, parents and friends from Macao and neighbouring regions to obtain the latest admission information and learn about its academic characteristics and culture. Participants will also have the chance to get a glimpse of university life. The event is free of charge, all interested parties are welcome to register for participation.

The Discovery Day will be held at Team Building in UTM Mong-Há Campus on 26 October from 3:00pm to 5:45pm. The event will feature seminars and workshops on innovative hospitality and creative tourism, seminar on postgraduate programmes, admission talk and consultation, interactive English activities and campus tours, showcasing UTM’s diverse academic programmes and campus life. For details and registration, please visit www.utm.edu.mo/s/DiscoveryDay2024. For enquiries, please contact UTM Public Relations Team at 8598 3023 or 8598 1559.

UTM is a higher education institution offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programmes. On the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 for Hospitality and Leisure Management, UTM is highly ranked in the world and Asia. With equal emphasis on theory and practice, the University has an excellent international faculty team from all around the world and is committed to nurturing professionals with innovative thinking, international vision, global competitiveness and entrepreneurial skills.

UTM now opens applications for the bachelor's degree programmes of academic year 2025/2026. Applications for the postgraduate programmes will be open from November. For more information, please visit UTM's admission page at www.utm.edu.mo/admission.