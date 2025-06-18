MGTO releases the video “The Spice of Sustainability” in celebration of Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June

MACAU, June 18 - 【MGTO】“The Spice of Sustainability”

18 June is designated by the United Nations as Sustainable Gastronomy Day. Echoing this international observance, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) specially produced a video titled “The Spice of Sustainability” for release on 18 June, to raise public awareness of sustainable gastronomy and its significance. The production reinforces Macao’s pursuit of culinary heritage preservation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, in support of actualizing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Explore gastronomy and sustainable development from diverse angles

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Division of Food and Beverage of Macao University of Tourism, Hans Lee Rasmussen, and Founding President of the Society of Food & Environmental Health (Macao), Ruby O, shared about how Macao values sustainable gastronomy with pertinent efforts and initiatives in the areas of destination promotion, education and training, as well as environmental health. The video is released on MGTO’s official website and platforms on social media, Macao gastronomy website (www.gastronomy.gov.mo) and https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/video-playlists.

MGTO Director Senna Fernandes highlighted the importance of spices and herbs in global cuisines. Inscribed on the Representative List of National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021, “Macanese Gastronomy” incorporates uses of spices and herbs from the East and West, which has shaped a unique cuisine and part of the essence of Macao’s food culture. The blend of these culinary influences also reflects Macao’s history as a major port for the maritime spice trade in the Far East centuries ago.

The video calls for people to cherish food and demonstrates environmental methods of food handling. The new generations are inspired to embrace culinary practices that foster sustainable development alongside the significance of preserving traditional culinary art. It paints out Macao’s vision as a city that respects the culinary heritage and takes practical steps toward sustainable development.

Director of Division of Food and Beverage of UTM, Hans Lee Rasmussen, shared in the video the instructors’ collaboration with students and younger generations to implement food waste management practices, including proper menu planning and efficient use of ingredients.

In the video, Founding President of the Society of Food & Environmental Health (Macao), Ruby O, emphasized the importance of increasing sustainability awareness in the community, noting that the food industry is undergoing significant changes globally.

MGTO actively promotes Sustainable Gastronomy Day

Following a United Nations General Assembly resolution in December 2016, Sustainable Gastronomy Day has become a global observance on 18 June every year. Since its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, Macao has been joining the rest of the world to promote the Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June annually from 2018. Slated to be held in mid-July, the “2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will be themed around spices and herbs as well. From culinary perspectives, the event will bring together participants from worldwide in Macao to explore and weave inspirations from different food cultures, as they share the unique flavors and stories across cultures and geographical distances. The Gastronomy Fest will give play to Macao’s role as an international platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, while promoting the unique local food culture, international exchange and sustainable tourism development.