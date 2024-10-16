Cyviz Solidifies Position in the French Market at the AV Tech Summit in Biarritz
Revolutionizing Workplace Collaboration and Expanding Partner Network
With a focus on the Corporate, Energy, Government, and Defense sectors, we continue to enhance our presence in the French market as part of our strategic growth plan.
At the AV Tech Summit, we will showcase our comprehensive technology suite, featuring high-resolution displays and sophisticated meeting capabilities. This event underscores Cyviz commitment to the French market and highlights its significance to our broader European strategy.
Our dedicated French team will be present, to provide live demonstrations of our cutting-edge remote monitoring and management platform, offering attendees a first-hand experience of this innovative solution. Alain Solomon, Cyviz Sales VP | Continental Europe, expressed enthusiasm about the event, “We are thrilled to showcase Cyviz boardroom and control room technology at AV Tech Summit, and for the first time we'll feature live demos of our remote monitoring and management solution.”
Our participation at this year's summit will demonstrate to current and potential customers and partners in the French market, that we not only deliver state-of-the-art boardrooms, innovation centers, and control rooms but also provide exceptional after-sales support and service.
Cyviz remote platform ensures clients experience minimal downtime, seamless upgrades, and receive robust support across multiple rooms.
We look forward to seeing our customers and partners in Biarritz.
