Pinnacle Infotech Expands Its Global Presence with New Office in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech , the global leader in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry, has opened its new office in San Jose, California. This strategic expansion marks the company's 13th global office and its fourth in North America, in addition to its offices in Houston, Atlanta, and Toronto.California's construction boom is expected to continue. A Statista report predicts revenue reaching $340.3 billion by 2024, and over 69% of Californians in the AGC of California 2024 Survey expected the industry to stay strong or grow. This rising demand will likely drive further investment in construction technologies for increased efficiency.The new San Jose office of Pinnacle Infotech will cater to the burgeoning needs of the construction industry in North America's largest construction market, California. "Our expansion into San Jose is part of our ongoing effort to be closer to our clients and the markets we serve. With California being a hub of the construction industry and cutting-edge technology, we decided to have our footprints in the region to drive innovation and help our clients grow in this dynamic sector," said Bimal Patwari, CEO of Pinnacle Infotech.Since the U.S. government has directed construction companies to be zero-carbon-ready by 2030, companies can better position themselves by adopting sustainable construction practices. This new office of Pinnacle Infotech will empower clients to adapt to changing customer needs and regulatory requirements while optimizing construction costs.Mr. Somesh Gupta, Vice President of U.S. operations and Chief Growth Officer of Pinnacle Infotech, said, "California's construction market continues to be the prominent one. Pinnacle Infotech leverages the latest technologies like Digital Twins and Facilities Management to optimize construction in the region by providing a pathway to precision, sustainability, and operational excellence."The company's portfolio features an array of iconic projects across the USA , including airports, stadiums, industrial complexes, and data centers. "Having successfully delivered projects like the Facebook Data Center, Denver International Airport, ASHRAE Global H.Q., and Cincinnati Union Terminal, we are now setting our sights on making a big impact in the Bay Area," said Jash Hirani, head of business development and operations at Pinnacle Infotech's San Jose office.Pinnacle Infotech has earned several laurels worldwide for its outstanding work, the most recent being the Best Performer Award from Samsung C&T for its BIM services provided for "The Line," a groundbreaking construction project in Saudi Arabia, considered one of the biggest in the region. Adding to their list of accolades, Pinnacle Infotech secured a win at the prestigious Autodesk Imagine Awards 2023. The company's innovative work on the Amazon AWS Project in Jakarta earned it the top prize in the "Making an Impact in the AEC Industry" category.Pinnacle Infotech has also been awarded the ISO 19650 certification, acknowledging its adherence to the highest quality and standards in providing BIM solutions. The company adheres to ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security.About PinnaclePinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital construction solutions. With a remarkable track record spanning over 30 years, Pinnacle Infotech has consistently enabled clients to gain invaluable design insights, achieve higher returns on investment, eliminate rework, and reduce material waste. The organization's BIM service offerings are tailored to a project's pre-construction, building, and post-construction phases. The company boasts a highly skilled team of over 3400 employees across 13 global delivery centers in India, the US, Canada, Japan, the U.K., Singapore, Germany, and the UAE. Pinnacle has completed over 15,000+ projects for 2000+ clients across 43+ countries in 6 continents.

