UN-Habitat to Host Online Press Conference Ahead of WUF12 in Cairo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: Online press conference on the twelfth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12)WHO:• Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat• Ahmed Rezk, Director, UN-Habitat Egypt Office• Abdelkhalek Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Housing for Technical Affairs, Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban CommunitiesWHEN: Thursday, 17th October 2024TIME: 12:00-1:00 EAT (Check your local time here WHERE: Register here for accreditationUN-Habitat will host a press conference on 17 October 2024 to share key details and insights in the lead-up to the twelfth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12), which will take place from 4 to 8 November 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. This year’s Forum, organized in collaboration with the Government of Egypt, marks a significant return to Africa after more than two decades. With the theme "It all starts at home: Local actions for sustainable cities and communities," WUF12 will emphasize the vital role of cities in driving sustainable development and tackling global challenges such as the housing crisis, climate change, and social displacement.The event is set to attract over 10,000 participants from 168 countries, including representatives from governments at all levels, urban planners, business leaders, civil society organizations, and local communities. WUF12 will offer a platform for diverse stakeholders to come together and discuss innovative solutions for the most urgent urban issues. Attendees will engage in more than 500 events, explore a comprehensive Urban Expo, and participate in Cairo Urban Week, a series of activities designed to connect the Forum with the city and its local communities.During the press conference, speakers will provide an overview of the main topics to be addressed at WUF12, including the global housing crisis, climate resilience, financing sustainable development, partnerships for local action, technological innovation, and the impact of displacement and loss of home. Further details about the Urban Expo, partner-led events, and networking opportunities will also be shared.Media Registration:Journalists and media representatives are invited to cover the event. Please register here for accreditation.For interview requests and media inquiries, please contact:• Dawit TemesgenEmail: Dawit.temesgen@apo-opa.com• Sylvia GaitaEmail: sylvia.gaita@apo-opa.comAbout the World Urban Forum (WUF)The World Urban Forum, established in 2001 by the United Nations, is the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization. Held every two years, WUF serves as a platform for addressing the critical challenges and opportunities associated with rapid urban growth, offering a space for dialogue and action on the future of cities worldwide.

