Forsyth, GA—The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is pleased to announce the 2024 DCS Awards Ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, GA. During this annual celebration, we will recognize the outstanding efforts of DCS team members who work diligently daily to improve lives and communities across Georgia.

DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail shared his excitement for the upcoming ceremony stating, “This award ceremony is an opportunity to reflect on the significant impact that DCS employees, stakeholders, and community partners have made and continue to make on the safety and well-being of the citizens of Georgia. Their efforts and commitment to excellence ensure that our communities remain safe, and their contributions are vital to advancing our vision of being a national leader for progressive and innovative community supervision.”

This year’s ceremony will honor individuals and teams whose commitment and dedication have made a significant impact on public safety and the DCS mission. The event will include the presentation of several prestigious awards:

Employee of the Year Awards: Recognizing outstanding sworn and non-sworn DCS employees who consistently deliver high-quality work and have made significant contributions within the criminal justice field.

Leadership Award: Acknowledging a DCS employee for exceptional performance in addressing issues and concerns that impact the agency’s work and environment.

Stakeholder Awards: Honoring public and private DCS stakeholders who further the DCS mission or make substantial contributions to offenders and the general public, ultimately enhancing public safety and community welfare.

Tiffany Bishop Award: Recognizing exceptional DCS Officers within their first year of service who excel in their work and foster unity among colleagues and the community.

Heroism Award: Commending acts of heroism or outstanding deeds that resulted in the protection of life and property.

Customer Service Award: Recognizing a DCS employee who provides exceptional support to co-workers, offenders, or the general public, contributing to public safety and community well-being.

Day Reporting Center Awards: Acknowledging the contributions made by Day Reporting Centers toward advancing the department's mission by offering opportunities for successful outcomes for those under supervision.

Innovation Award: Recognizing DCS employees who have initiated and implemented innovative best practices that create agency efficiencies, further the DCS mission, or make a significant contribution to supervisees and/or DCS officers and staff.

Circuit of the Year Award: Recognizing a DCS Circuit’s performance and accomplishments within the fiscal year.

Video Spotlight of the Year Award: Recognizing exemplary work by Community Supervision Officers in the field, demonstrating the highest standards of person-centered supervision and the use of Enhanced Supervision Program (ESP) skills.

In addition to these awards, the ceremony will celebrate the service of individuals who have reached milestones in their careers. This includes recipients of Command College scholarships, as well as those receiving Faithful Service Awards for 25, 30, 35, and 40 years of dedicated service.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.