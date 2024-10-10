T'aom by Binggrae Design Team Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Binggrae Design Team's T'aom recognized for excellence in packaging design by the prestigious A' Design Awards.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions , has announced Binggrae Design Team 's T'aom as the Bronze Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of T'aom's innovative and eco-friendly packaging design within the highly competitive industry.T'aom's award-winning packaging design showcases Binggrae Design Team's commitment to delivering a fresh and authentic fruit juice experience while prioritizing sustainability. The design's eco-friendly features, such as the use of a strip cap instead of aluminum lead and an eco-label that naturally removes when in contact with water, align with the growing demand for environmentally conscious packaging solutions in the industry.The T'aom packaging design stands out for its ability to effectively communicate the brand's core values of freshness and natural ingredients. The brand logo, featuring quotation marks as a color point, emphasizes the authentic taste of the fruit, while the unified design across all product lines creates a strong and recognizable brand identity. This cohesive approach enhances the product's appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking premium, natural fruit juices.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Binggrae Design Team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of packaging design while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue exploring innovative solutions that combine functionality, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility, setting new standards within the packaging industry.Team MembersT'aom was designed by the talented team at Binggrae Design Team, including Hye Jin Park (Art Direction), Jung Sin Park (Graphic Design), Soo Min Suk (Graphic Design), and Gi Jun Choi (Graphic Design).Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning T'aom packaging design at:About Binggrae Design TeamBinggrae Design Team, part of the prominent food company Binggrae, is renowned for its innovative and intricate brand identity and packaging designs. With notable achievements, including participation in the prestigious A' Design Award, Binggrae Design Team demonstrates a commitment that transcends aesthetics, aiming to positively influence society through their distinctive approach that combines creativity with social significance.About BinggraeBinggrae Co., Ltd. is a South Korean food and beverage corporation that manufactures ice cream, milk products, and snacks. With a strong presence in the market, Binggrae is dedicated to delivering high-quality and innovative products to its customers.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected based on their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance user experience and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The award acknowledges designs that showcase innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and other key criteria, serving as a mark of excellence within the highly competitive field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Packaging Design Award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive recognition. By showcasing these pioneering works on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the development of packaging design that positively impacts society and contributes to a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingdesignaward.com

