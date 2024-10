Senate Bill 1100 Printer's Number 1953

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - "Holocaust." The systematic, state-sponsored persecution and

attempted annihilation of Jewish individuals and other groups by

the Nazi regime in Germany between 1933 and 1945, which resulted

in the murder of approximately six million (6,000,000) Jewish

individuals and five million (5,000,000) other individuals.

"School entity." A school district, charter school, regional

charter school, cyber charter school or intermediate unit.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

SECTION 1. SECTION 1554 OF THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949

(P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN AS THE PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE OF 1949, IS

REPEALED:

[SECTION 1554. HOLOCAUST, GENOCIDE AND HUMAN RIGHTS

VIOLATIONS INSTRUCTION.--(A) (1) BEGINNING WITH SCHOOL YEAR

2015-2016, EACH SCHOOL ENTITY MAY OFFER INSTRUCTION IN THE

HOLOCAUST, GENOCIDE AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS TO STUDENTS. THE

INSTRUCTION SHALL BE INTEGRATED WITHIN THE SOCIAL STUDIES AND

LANGUAGE ARTS COURSES OF STUDY REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE

BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULATIONS. INSTRUCTION MAY ALSO BE

INTEGRATED INTO OTHER APPROPRIATE COURSES OF STUDY.

(2) THE HOLOCAUST, GENOCIDE AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

INSTRUCTION PERMITTED PURSUANT TO PARAGRAPH (1) SHALL:

(I) BE AGE APPROPRIATE.

(II) BE SEQUENTIAL IN METHOD OF STUDY.

(III) COMMUNICATE THE CONNECTION BETWEEN NATIONAL, ETHNIC,

RACIAL OR RELIGIOUS INTOLERANCE AND THE SUBJECTS DESCRIBED IN

SUBSECTION (B).

(IV) COMMUNICATE THE IMPACT OF PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY,

CIVIC ENGAGEMENT AND SOCIETAL RESPONSE WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THE

SUBJECTS DESCRIBED IN SUBSECTION (B).

(3) SCHOOL ENTITIES MAY UTILIZE ANY APPROPRIATE PUBLIC OR

20240SB1100PN1953 - 7 -

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30