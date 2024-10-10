Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,606 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges (Please review)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

     

CASE#: 24A3006670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                            

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: October 8, 2024, at 8:16 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baptist St / Martin Rd, Williamstown VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation & Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Jessica Partlow                                           

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 8, 2024 at approximately 8:16 PM, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an unconscious female in the driver's seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Baptist St and Martin Rd in the town of Williamstown. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jessica Partlow of Barre. While speaking with Partlow, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that the vehicle Partlow was operating had been reported stolen. Partlow was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was released on citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on December 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM to answer to the charges of DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation and Possession of Stolen Property.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/4/2024 at 8:30 AM           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges (Please review)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more