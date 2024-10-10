Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges (Please review)

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A3006670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: October 8, 2024, at 8:16 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Baptist St / Martin Rd, Williamstown VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation & Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Jessica Partlow

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 8, 2024 at approximately 8:16 PM, Troopers assigned to the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an unconscious female in the driver's seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Baptist St and Martin Rd in the town of Williamstown. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jessica Partlow of Barre. While speaking with Partlow, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that the vehicle Partlow was operating had been reported stolen. Partlow was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was released on citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on December 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM to answer to the charges of DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation and Possession of Stolen Property.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/4/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.