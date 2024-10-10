County Route 24, (Kings Run Road), Randolph County, will have road closures on Thursday, October 10, 2024

Page Content

The first 1,000 feet of Kings Run Road, off US 219/250 South, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024, for paving, with work ending at 6:00 p.m. One lane traffic will be maintained for the remainder of the project, ending at milepost 4.00 just past the intersection of County Route 24/1 (Dodon Run Road). The traffic will be affected on Kings Run Road and controlled with a pilot truck after 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2024. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays or to seek alternate routes.​

