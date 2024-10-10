County Route 24, (Kings Run Road), Randolph County, will have road closures on Thursday, October 10, 2024
The first 1,000 feet of Kings Run Road, off US 219/250 South, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024, for paving, with work ending at 6:00 p.m. One lane traffic will be maintained for the remainder of the project, ending at milepost 4.00 just past the intersection of County Route 24/1 (Dodon Run Road). The traffic will be affected on Kings Run Road and controlled with a pilot truck after 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2024. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays or to seek alternate routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.