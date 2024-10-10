Global Freezing Fishing Vessels Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Freezing Fishing Vessels Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Freezing Fishing Vessels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The freezing fishing vessels market has shown steady growth, increasing from $1.56 billion in 2023 to $1.65 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.9%. Key factors include growing awareness of seafood’s health benefits, demand for sustainable fishing, focus on food safety and quality, increased frozen seafood demand, and value-added seafood products.

The freezing fishing vessels market is projected to grow steadily, reaching $2.10 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth is driven by concerns over overfishing, preservation of seafood quality, regulatory compliance, and economic efficiency. Trends include technological advancements, vessel design improvements, smart technologies, and industrial innovations.

The rising popularity of seafood is anticipated to propel the growth of the freezing fishing vessels market. Seafood encompasses any marine life considered food by humans, including various organisms consumed globally. The surge in seafood popularity is influenced by population growth, increased income, a shift toward seafood consumption, and advancements in aquaculture. Freezing fishing vessels play a critical role in the seafood supply chain, preserving freshness and quality while preventing spoilage and maintaining taste and texture.

Major companies operating in the freezing fishing vessels market are Rolls-Royce PLC, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Green Yard Kleven AS, Ulstein Group ASA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, The Damen Group, Lerøy Havfisk AS, Sanford Limited, Talley's Limited, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Master Boat Builders Inc., Elliott Bay Design Group, Karstensens Skibsvaerft A/S, Teknotherm Inc., Aresa Shipyard Inc., MMC FIRST PROCESS AS, Astilleros Armon S.A., Nordic Wildfish AS, Integrated Marine Systems Inc., Marefsol B.V.

The freezing fishing vessels market is seeing the introduction of innovative products like freezer stern factory trawlers. These advanced vessels enhance capabilities in deep-sea fishing by improving onboard processing efficiency and meeting the rising demand for high-quality frozen seafood products through effective fish capture and preservation methods.

1) By Type: Commercial Fishing Vessels, Artisanal Fishing Vessels, Recreational Fishing Vessels

2) By System: Air Blast Freezing, Plate Frezeeing, Brine, Individual Quick Frozen (IQF)

3) By Freezing Capacity: 50 Tons To 150 Tons, 150 Tons To 300 Tons, Less Than 50 Tons, More Than 300 Tons

4) By Vessel Length: Less Than 20M, 21-30M, 31-40M, More Than 40M

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Freezing Fishing Vessels Market

North America was the largest region in the freezing fishing vessels market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Freezing Fishing Vessels Market Definition

Freezing fishing vessels are specially equipped with on-board freezing facilities to preserve the quality and freshness of caught fish. By freezing the fish immediately after capture, these vessels can remain at sea for extended periods without returning to port, thereby maximizing operational efficiency while maintaining high-quality seafood.

