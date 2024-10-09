Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,576 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 09, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 9, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:33 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Mercuri.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 155

HB 1700

HB 1730

HB 1820

HB 2084

HB 2266

HB 2268

HB 2561

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 269

HB 1509

HB 1608

HB 2127

HB 2132

HB 2381

HB 2383

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 668

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which

was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Wednesday, October 9, 2024,

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 21, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 21, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives; and be it further

 

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 155

HB 269

HB 1700

HB 1730

HB 1820

HB 2084

HB 2127

HB 2266

HB 2268

HB 2383

 

SB 169

SB 170

SB 668

SB 840

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 561     Judiciary

                   

HB 2585   Judiciary

HB 2587   Judiciary

HB 2588   Judiciary

HB 2589   Judiciary

HB 2590   Judiciary

HB 2591   Health

HB 2626   Local Government

                   

SB 1235    State Government

SB 1277    State Government

SB 1300    Judiciary

SB 1320    Commerce

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 116        To Appropriations

HB 2203      To Appropriations

HB 2393      To Appropriations

HB 2533      To Appropriations

HB 2557      To Appropriations

HB 2594      To Appropriations

HB 2599      To Appropriations

 

SB 267         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2562      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2563      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2564      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2081      From Commerce as Amended

HB 2481      From Commerce as Amended

HB 269        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2127      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2383      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2625      From Transportation as Committed

 

SB 142         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 232         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 402         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1051       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1147       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1232       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1274       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1319       From Professional Licensure as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1043

HB 2094

HB 2481

HB 2583

HB 2608

HB 2625

 

SB 1160

SB 1319

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 493

A Resolution recognizing October 6, 2024, as "German American Day" in Pennsylvania.         

200-2

HR 513

A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

HR 545

A Resolution recognizing October 9, 2024, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.         

200-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 21, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 09, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more