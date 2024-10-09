Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 09, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 9, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:33 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Mercuri.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 155

HB 1700

HB 1730

HB 1820

HB 2084

HB 2266

HB 2268

HB 2561

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 269

HB 1509

HB 1608

HB 2127

HB 2132

HB 2381

HB 2383

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 668

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which

was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Wednesday, October 9, 2024,

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 21, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 21, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives; and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 155

HB 269

HB 1700

HB 1730

HB 1820

HB 2084

HB 2127

HB 2266

HB 2268

HB 2383

SB 169

SB 170

SB 668

SB 840

Bills Referred

HR 561 Judiciary

HB 2585 Judiciary

HB 2587 Judiciary

HB 2588 Judiciary

HB 2589 Judiciary

HB 2590 Judiciary

HB 2591 Health

HB 2626 Local Government

SB 1235 State Government

SB 1277 State Government

SB 1300 Judiciary

SB 1320 Commerce

Bills Recommitted

HB 116 To Appropriations

HB 2203 To Appropriations

HB 2393 To Appropriations

HB 2533 To Appropriations

HB 2557 To Appropriations

HB 2594 To Appropriations

HB 2599 To Appropriations

SB 267 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2562 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2563 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2564 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2081 From Commerce as Amended

HB 2481 From Commerce as Amended

HB 269 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2127 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2383 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2625 From Transportation as Committed

SB 142 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 402 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1051 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1147 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1274 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1319 From Professional Licensure as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1043

HB 2094

HB 2481

HB 2583

HB 2608

HB 2625

SB 1160

SB 1319

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 493 A Resolution recognizing October 6, 2024, as "German American Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 513 A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 545 A Resolution recognizing October 9, 2024, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 21, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.