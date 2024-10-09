Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 09, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 9, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:33 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Mercuri.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 155
HB 1700
HB 1730
HB 1820
HB 2084
HB 2266
HB 2268
HB 2561
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 269
HB 1509
HB 1608
HB 2127
HB 2132
HB 2381
HB 2383
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made
by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 668
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which
was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Wednesday, October 9, 2024,
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 21, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the
President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 21, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the
House of Representatives; and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 155
HB 269
HB 1700
HB 1730
HB 1820
HB 2084
HB 2127
HB 2266
HB 2268
HB 2383
SB 169
SB 170
SB 668
SB 840
Bills Referred
HR 561 Judiciary
HB 2585 Judiciary
HB 2587 Judiciary
HB 2588 Judiciary
HB 2589 Judiciary
HB 2590 Judiciary
HB 2591 Health
HB 2626 Local Government
SB 1235 State Government
SB 1277 State Government
SB 1300 Judiciary
SB 1320 Commerce
Bills Recommitted
HB 116 To Appropriations
HB 2203 To Appropriations
HB 2393 To Appropriations
HB 2533 To Appropriations
HB 2557 To Appropriations
HB 2594 To Appropriations
HB 2599 To Appropriations
SB 267 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2562 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2563 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2564 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2081 From Commerce as Amended
HB 2481 From Commerce as Amended
HB 269 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2127 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2383 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2625 From Transportation as Committed
SB 142 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 402 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1051 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1147 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1274 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1319 From Professional Licensure as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1043
HB 2094
HB 2481
HB 2583
HB 2608
HB 2625
SB 1160
SB 1319
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing October 6, 2024, as "German American Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-2
|
A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
|
A Resolution recognizing October 9, 2024, as "Ageism Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-2
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, October 21, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
