QCT Adopts 5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors and AMD Instinct Accelerators to Enable Business-critical Enterprise Workloads

QCT delivers highly efficient AMD solutions with unmatched performance and density to meet the evolving needs of AI-enabled data centers.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global leader in data center solutions, is excited to announce its adoption of the latest 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors and AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPU accelerators. This strategic collaboration underscores QCT’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and performance to its customers with new QuantaGrid servers powered by these latest innovations.“We are thrilled to adopt the latest AMD innovations with our highly efficient data center solutions,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “The 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators represent a significant leap forward in performance, and we are confident that our customers will benefit greatly from these advancements.”The 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors are designed to provide unparalleled performance, scalability, and efficiency for modern data centers. Built on the AMD “Zen 5” architecture, these processors deliver impressive performance and energy efficiency for a wide range of workloads, from AI and cloud infrastructure to demanding business-critical applications. AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors enable easy integration into existing x86 infrastructures and support for virtually any business application on prem or in the cloud with minimal software modifications. With these improvements, 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors are set to redefine the standards for data center and enterprise computing.Key Benefits of QCT’s Solutions Supporting the Latest AMD Technologies:• Leadership Performance: Powering the new generation of data-intensive, AI enabled applications AMD EPYC processor-based servers offer strong value propositions to suit a vast array of customer types and solution needs• AI and AI-enabled Workloads: Larger, training-intensive workloads need GPUs, and need a host that can properly support them. Select high frequency AMD EPYC 9005 processors are optimized for use as host CPUs for GPU-enabled systems, providing the compelling high performance and energy efficiency needed to get the most out of sizeable investments in GPU solutions.• Optimized Performance and Efficiency for Modern Data Centers: AMD EPYC processors enable efficient data centers that maximize operations, while managing energy costs, delivering impressive performance per system and per rack—critical for allowing capacity growth in power-constrained environments.• Proven and Trusted Choice: The proven performance, efficiency, and compatibility of AMD EPYC processors have driven widespread adoption by companies, governments, and organizations worldwide for their most demanding computing tasks and increasingly, for greater efficiency in day-to-day business processing.“The new 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors deliver leadership performance and server energy efficiency for the most demanding enterprise applications,” said Ravi Kuppuswamy, senior vice president, Server Business Unit, AMD. “The AMD EPYC portfolio enables customers to seamlessly consolidate and modernize their IT infrastructure, freeing up space and energy to get more done and accommodate rapid data center innovation.”Complementing the powerful AMD EPYC processors, the AMD Instinct MI325X GPU accelerators are built for enterprise AI, offering seamless integration for fast, cost-effective upgrades. The advanced architecture, including FP16, BF16, FP8, and INT8 support, powers the latest models like GPT-4 and Llama 3.2, offering faster training, inference, and cost saving efficiencies. Powered by AMD CDNA™ 3 architecture, AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators offer leading AI performance and efficiency for training and inference tasks. With industry-leading memory capacity, and 6 TB/s of memory bandwidth, the accelerators optimize performance while helping lower TCO. These new AMD Instinct GPU accelerators are also integrated with AMD ROCm™ software, which is the foundation of AMD accelerated computing to enable AI developers to fully leverage AMD Instinct GPU accelerators. These accelerators also support key AI frameworks to deliver exceptional performance for AI, machine learning, and other compute-intensive tasks, providing a significant boost to your existing data center’s processing power."We're excited to collaborate with QCT on their launch of the new QuantaGrid servers, powered by the latest AMD EPYC processors and Instinct accelerators, delivering leading GenAI performance for datacenters," said Travis Karr, corporate vice president, Business Development, AMD. “The AMD Instinct MI325X, with its 256GB of HBM3E memory and leadership AI compute capabilities, in particular when combined with high frequency AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, will enable customers to build and deploy GenAI solutions that are powerful, scalable, and efficient.”For more information about QCT’s support for 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct MI325X GPU accelerators, please visit the QCT AMD EPYC™ website AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.