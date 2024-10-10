FCCE and Axle AI Forge Transformative Partnership to Unlock and Repurpose Historic Media Content and Accelerate Delivery

Logos - FCCE and Axle AI announce content partnership before MIPCOM Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI, and Justus Verkerk, CEO of FCCE MIPCOM Cannes - the mother of all entertainment markets

As the MIPCOM conference approaches, FCCE, an European leader in celebrity and lifestyle media, is partnering with Axle AI, pioneers in AI-driven video search.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the MIPCOM conference approaches, FCCE, an European leader in celebrity and lifestyle media, is announcing a strategic partnership with Axle AI, pioneers in AI-driven media management software. This partnership is poised to revolutionize not only the accessibility of historical media assets but also significantly shorten the turnaround time for delivering fresh content to clients globally.

FCCE, headquartered in Amsterdam, has been capturing a diverse array of events including major film festivals, fashion weeks, music festivals, and various food & celebrity lifestyle festivals for 35 years. With an archive that streams over 15,000 hours of rich, celebrity-based entertainment content, FCCE’s integration with Axle AI technology enables them to unlock valuable footage and interviews previously untapped. Additionally, this technology will expedite the processing of new content, ensuring rapid delivery to clients.

"Our collaboration with Axle AI significantly enhances how we manage our vast library and speeds up the delivery of new content," said Justus Verkerk, CEO of FCCE. "Handling large volumes of video footage has always been a key objective in our company. The first content handling platform we built ourselves for the Entertainment Experience even earned us a Digital Emmy Award in 2013. We had this vision already 20 years ago, but achieving it on the scale we needed just wasn’t possible… until now! This new capability is crucial for maintaining the timeliness and relevance of the media we provide to broadcasters, digital platforms and even OEM’s worldwide."

The Axle AI solution, which has already been the subject of considerable technical discussions at the recent IBC conference in Amsterdam, is set to be a game changer for FCCE at MIPCOM. The technology is tailored to FCCE’s specific needs, pushing the boundaries of traditional media asset management systems with new, innovative updates. Axle AI’s software combines semantic search, scene understanding, face recognition, speech transcription and object and logo recognition to make large amounts of video fully searchable, and easy to repurpose for social media platforms, for the first time.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI, reflected on his visits to the FCCE Amsterdam office, saying, "Seeing the scale of FCCE’s operations and understanding their exact production process was pivotal. Typically, our clients work with recognizing 20 or 30 faces in their media assets. FCCE is pushing this to 15,000+ faces to be found in 35 years of raw footage—this was a very different 'animal' for our team to handle. It was an unprecedented challenge, but together with the FCCE team we came up with solutions that brought out the best in both companies."

FCCE and Axle AI will be demonstrating this groundbreaking technology at MIPCOM in Cannes from October 21st to 24th, engaging with new and existing clients and showcasing the enhanced capabilities and hidden treasures of the FCCE library that Axle AI’s solutions bring to the forefront.

About FCCE: FCCE is a global media powerhouse specializing in the production and distribution of high-quality movie, fashion, music, celebrity, and lifestyle content. Over the past three decades, FCCE has been delivering innovative and culturally resonant media solutions worldwide from its headquarters in Amsterdam and a branch in Nairobi.

About Axle AI: As the leading developer of AI-powered media search and management solutions, Axle AI enables over 1,000 organizations worldwide to maximize the potential of their video content. The company’s robust technology facilitates efficient cataloging, searching, and rapid repurposing of media assets.

For further information, visit www.fcce.tv and www.axle.ai.

Axle AI Launch Video

