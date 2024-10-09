GEORGIA, October 9 - Atlanta, GA - Governor Brian P. Kemp hosted leaders from Georgia businesses and policymakers today for a roundtable discussion on civil litigation and its impact on the state's economic wellbeing. This was the final of three roundtable events announced by Governor Kemp for this Fall. Today's session at the headquarters of the iconic Georgia brand Waffle House provided further insight from major employers on how best to approach this topic in the upcoming legislative session. Participants on the panel included representatives from 12 Georgia businesses across various industries.

“As the No. 1 state for business for 11 consecutive years, we have always made it a priority to foster a pro-business environment that empowers job creators to create opportunity for the hardworking people of Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The unfortunate reality is our current litigation climate has led to increased costs for consumers and a higher barrier to entry for those who want to create jobs in our state. As we prepare to address this issue, these listening sessions have allowed us to hear from a diverse group of stakeholders who have shared thoughtful input that will inform our next steps.”

Governor Kemp hosted the first roundtable on the state's civil litigation climate in August, hearing from small business leaders on the direct impacts of ballooning civil lawsuits on their operations. This was followed by a roundtable on healthcare civil litigation issues in September, during which healthcare leaders shared the challenges they face in providing care for patients in the current legal climate. The first step in a multi-phase effort to address the issue of litigation reform was taken in the 2024 legislative session with the passage of the Data Analysis for Tort Reform Act, sponsored by the governor's Floor Leader Rep. Will Wade, which created a mechanism to gather needed information that will guide next steps. Both chambers of the General Assembly also worked on legislation during the 2024 session specific to the issue of civil litigation, including SB 426 and SB 83. Both the Senate and House of Representatives will remain valued partners in the broader effort to address soaring costs due to civil litigation.

“My priority continues to be removing barriers and unnecessary burdens for businesses across Georgia,” said Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones. “We need to focus on sensible legislation addressing lawsuit reform that will grow Georgia’s workforce and encourage businesses to hire hardworking citizens. I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for holding these listening sessions so we can hear input from all stakeholders leading up to the 2025 session, when we will address this issue.”

“I want to thank Governor Kemp for hosting this series of policy roundtable discussions with stakeholders across the state,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “As we continue to gather facts and consider sensible measures to keep Georgia the number one place for business, we recognize there is still more work to be done in order to balance the scales in our courtrooms and level the playing field for every Georgian and our thriving business community.”

“When I think about lawsuit abuse reform, I think about the thousands of Georgia families who will be stuck in food deserts and struggle to meet their basic needs when these stores are forced to close,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “I think about the small business owners, who cannot afford their insurance because they must pay for the criminal actions of people who may come to their business. As we continue to discuss the impacts that lawsuit abuse reform will have on our state, and the necessity for its passage this upcoming session, I want us to remember who and what is really at stake.”

In his remarks opening the roundtable discussion, Governor Kemp discussed the challenges the current climate has placed on Georgia's economic wellbeing while reiterating his commitment to hearing from all sides on this issue.

“On behalf of Waffle House, I’d like to thank Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, Commissioner King and the members of the General Assembly for their commitment to addressing the current civil litigation crisis in Georgia,” said Joe Rogers III, CEO of Waffle House. "We look forward to working together on common sense reforms that will restore balance and level the playing field for all Georgians."

Participants discussed the impacts of Georgia’s civil litigation climate and its effect on insurance rates and availability and their impact on rising costs for businesses and consumers across the state. Easing the economic burden on Georgians is a top priority of both Governor Kemp and the General Assembly, and that includes taking action to stabilize costs as families continue dealing with the effects of record inflation.

Hosted by Waffle House, Governor Kemp is grateful to all who participated in today's roundtable as well as the entire listening session tour. The governor looks forward to continued engagement on this issue as the legislative session approaches.