State Police Make Arrest In St. Mary’s County Death Investigation

October 9, 2024

(Lexington Park, MD) – Maryland State Police homicide investigators arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with the death of Demeatrum Scarborough in St. Mary’s County.

The accused is identified as Simone Stewart, 50, of Lexington Park, Maryland. She is charged with second degree murder, first degree assault, homicide by motor vehicle, and driving under the influence. Stewart is currently at the St. Mary’s Detention Center awaiting an appearance before the court commissioner.

The victim is identified as Demeatrum Scarborough, 53, of Lexington Park, Maryland. Scarborough was pronounced deceased yesterday by hospital personnel at Medstar Washington Hospital.

Police believe Stewart and Scarborough were involved in an ongoing relationship. Further investigation indicates they were involved in an alleged altercation at the time the incident occurred. Based on additional information received, evidence collected, and consultation with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney, Stewart was charged with the murder of Demeatrum Scarborough.

Shortly before 1:00 pm on Monday, October 7, 2024, troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to Spring Valley Drive and Valley Court in Lexington Park for the report of a pedestrian struck by a Chevrolet Suburban. Upon arrival, troopers located the pedestrian, later identified as Scarborough, with apparent injuries. He was subsequently flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to MedStar Washington Hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates Stewart was the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban at the time of the incident. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

Assistance with the investigation is being provided by troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack, regional investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central South, crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division, and the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact homicide investigators at the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. All calls may remain confidential. The investigation is active and ongoing.

###



CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov