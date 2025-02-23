State Police Investigate Crash In Baltimore Co.

February 23, 2025

(ARBUTUS, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Baltimore County this morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack were dispatched to southbound Interstate 95, south of Interstate 195 Arbutus, Maryland, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer, Persia Samina Ransford, 27, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was traveling south on I-95 when she struck the rear of a 2004 tractor-trailer, being driven by Asmaeil Faraj Abusharia, 59, of Sewaren, New Jersey.

A 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Luis Del Cid, 53, of Middle River, Maryland, subsequently struck the Mercury in the southbound travel lanes. Both Ransford and Del Cid were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to conduct a post-crash inspection of the tractor-trailer. Emergency medical service personnel from Baltimore County Fire and EMS and MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene. Roads were close for several hours.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Investigators believe impairment may have contributed to the crash. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Baltimore County.

The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov