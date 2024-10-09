U.S. Chamber Hosts Taoiseach Harris to Deepen U.S.-Ireland Trade and Investment Ties

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark hosted the Taoiseach of Ireland Simon Harris. The two leaders discussed deepening U.S.-Irish trade and investment ties, already at record levels: 970 U.S. companies in Ireland employ 378,000 people, while Ireland remains the U.S.’ 7th largest source of FDI, with 650 Irish companies employing almost 100,000 people in all 50 states.

Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the Chamber, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Taoiseach Harris to the Chamber. Ireland is the gateway to Europe for hundreds of American companies, and our dialogue underscored the vital importance of our $1 trillion commercial relationship. American companies remain steadfast in support for and our partnership with Ireland.”

During his visit to the Chamber’s historic headquarters, the Taoiseach was accompanied by key members of his team, including H.E. Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States. Taoiseach Harris’ visit to Washington marks the centenary of U.S.-Irish diplomatic relations, and a celebration of our countries’ close ties, our enduring people-to-people relationships, and our shared values of freedom and free enterprise.

The Chamber will lead a delegation of corporate executives to Dublin in December and looks forward to hosting the Taoiseach again in Washington for St. Patrick’s Day in 2025.