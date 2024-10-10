Haws® Corporation Launches RIVIVE, Redefining Expectations for High-Traffic Hydration Solutions

RIVIVE Bottle Fillers: Designed & Assembled in the USA 2000HS model fits within a 2x4 wall between 16in on center studs Haws, globally headquartered in Sparks, NV, has been a family-owned business since 1906.

RIVIVE™ innovative design and functionality set a new standard in the bottle filler market.

RIVIVE represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering solutions that make a real impact for our customers.” — Chuck Gruber, President and CEO

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haws Corporation , a global leader in hydration and safety equipment manufacturing, introduces RIVIVE , a new addition to the Haws Hydration Station™ product line. With sleek, minimalist design that fits into smaller spaces, RIVIVE is not just another product in the bottle filler market. This launch underscores Haws’ commitment to sustainability and innovation, particularly for high-traffic areas such as airports, hotels, convention centers, and hospitals.RIVIVE is designed with a specific audience in mind—architects, facility managers, engineers, and contractors. Its easy installation and maintenance features, including swiveling filter brackets for hassle-free filter changes and ample room behind the access panel to include access to water stop, electric junction box, and drain connection, make it a preferred choice for professionals in the field.RIVIVE has a contemporary aesthetic, primarily composed of stainless steel, ensuring durability, hygienic activation, and visual appeal. The bottle filler can be maintained through the front of the panel without removing the drinking fountains, making it easy to service. Available in multiple configurations, ranging from a simple bottle filler to combinations of bottle fillers with single or dual fountains, with or without chillers, means RIVIVE is suitable for most projects and spaces. All units include a filter or non-filter option allowing for infield filter configuration, and simpler model selection process.“Haws is thrilled to introduce our new Hydration Station bottle filler, a game-changing innovation designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability,” shares Chuck Gruber, President and CEO. “This product represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering solutions that make a real impact for our customers.”RIVIVE’s industry-leading sensor resists scratching and water droplet fouling, ensuring consistent functionality. The smart unit recognizes whether it has a filter or a strainer and adjusts settings appropriately. The intuitive LED electronic display educates users when the bottle filler is activated, when the water is being filtered, and how many plastic bottles have been avoided.In addition to its other features, RIVIVE prioritizes energy efficiency and safety. Its energy-saving feature powers off the refrigeration system after two hours of non-use and dark ambient light conditions, and the unit will automatically start back up the next time it is used, or lights are turned back on. This, along with a 24-hour purge to prevent bacteria growth, underscores Haws’ commitment to sustainability and safety. RIVIVE is a hydration solution well-suited for transportation, airports, healthcare, hospitality markets, higher education, and office environments.About Haws Corporation: For over 115 years, Haws has been improving the health and safety of our global community by providing customer-driven hydration, safety, and tempering solutions. With ownership held by fourth-generation Haws family members, Haws operates under the mission to improve the health and safety of the global community.

