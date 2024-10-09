First Lady Abbott Receives Barbara Bush Legacy Award At Latino Learning Center In Houston

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today received the Barbara Bush Legacy Award from the Latino Learning Center during their annual Humanitarian Awards luncheon at the Grand Foyer Wortham Theater Center in Houston. While accepting the award, First Lady Abbott celebrated the contributions Hispanic Texans have made to the booming Texas economy.



“I am both honored and humbled to receive the Barbara Bush Legacy Award,” said First Lady Abbott. “My parents taught me and my siblings that each of us received a special gift that we can share with others. Because of the lessons I learned from them, I became a teacher, then a principal, and later a director of community relations for a senior health care provider. I never dreamed that I would have the privilege of serving as the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas. There is such a high demand for skilled workers. These are jobs that are building the Texas of tomorrow. And that tomorrow is bright with our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce, that is increasingly Hispanic."



The Barbara Bush Legacy Award from the Latino Learning Center recognizes and honors individuals for their philanthropic work.



The Latino Learning Center provides educational and human support services to Houston communities with an emphasis on adult education, including services to the elderly, veterans, and disabled Texans.

