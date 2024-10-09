Governor Abbott Touts Texas Crime Stoppers’ Success At 35th Annual Conference In Waco

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas’ ongoing efforts to protect communities and arrest dangerous criminals like Tren de Aragua gang members during his keynote address at the Texas Crime Stoppers 35th Annual Conference in Waco.



"Texas Crime Stoppers is an essential tool in our efforts to keep Texas safe," said Governor Abbott. "Texas Crime Stoppers led to the closure of four thousand cases in the last year – getting criminals, weapons, and drugs off the streets. Thanks to Crime Stoppers and our fellow Texans wanting to make a difference, justice will be served. We are now enlisting Texas Crime Stoppers in our efforts to crack down on the deadly gang Tren de Aragua. Texas is a law and order state, and with the help of Texas Crime Stoppers we can ensure that Texans are safe and secure."



Speaking to a crowd of over 400 law enforcement officials and local leaders, the Governor highlighted the Texas Crime Stopper tip line and the P3 App that share critical anti-crime intelligence with law enforcement to help keep Texans safe. Last year, Crime Stoppers programs throughout Texas received over 60,000 anonymous tips and paid out more than $1 million in rewards, resulting in the closure of 4,000 cases. Through the use of the latest tools, Crime Stoppers organizations continue helping to locate and arrest dangerous criminals, including four criminals on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants list.



Last month, Governor Abbott designated Tren de Aragua (TdA) as a foreign terrorist organization and directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to elevate TdA to a Tier 1 gang, ensuring that the State of Texas deploys all resources to defend against this growing threat. The Governor also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of known or suspected TdA gang members who have been or are involved in criminal activity.



The Governor was joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, McLennan County Commissioner Ben Perry, McLennan County Commissioner James Smith, McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Waco Mayor Jim Holmes, Waco Councilman Josh Borderud, and other local officials.



Texas Crime Stoppers organizations are made up of community members, law enforcement, and media who work together to reduce crime and apprehend criminals and fugitives statewide to make Texas safer for everyone.