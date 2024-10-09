I-17 Weekend Alert: Mostly overnight restrictions set in north Phoenix
PHOENIX – Mostly overnight restrictions are scheduled this weekend (Oct. 11-14) along both directions of Interstate 17 in areas between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 in north Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time while the following restrictions for pavement improvements are in place:
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Note: Southbound I-17 on- or off-ramps at Dove Valley Road and Loop 303 closed at times during the mostly overnight weekend work.
Drivers traveling on I-17 in these areas this weekend should allow extra time and consider traveling at times when restrictions are lifted.
ADOT is continuing a much-needed project to improve the pavement along I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74. An older and rough top layer of asphalt pavement has been removed and specialized equipment is now being used to diamond grind the existing concrete pavement, creating a smoother, safer and longer lasting riding surface along 6 miles of I-17.
ADOT encourages drivers to sign up for project traffic alerts at azdot.gov/i-17HappyValleySR74.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
