Treasurer Frerichs Honors Illinois LGBTQ+ Leaders

ILLINOIS, October 9 - Chicago Dragons Rugby Club, Beverly Arts Center Leader, Northwestern Medical Researcher Honored at LGBTQ+ History Month Celebration

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to commemorate LGBTQ+ History Month in Chicago.





The event was an opportunity to reflect on the significant achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, and their allies. Frerichs presented awards to leaders in the community, education, government, workforce and labor, and arts and humanities.





"As we observe the 30th anniversary of LGBTQ+ History Month, today we honor the contributions of our LGBTQ+ neighbors and friends," said Frerichs at the event at the state government building, 555 W. Monroe St. "We are grateful for their dedication to justice and equal opportunity, and we thank them for their commitment to making our state and our world better."





LGBTQ+ History Month was started in 1994 by Rodney Wilson, then a Missouri high school teacher who thought the historical importance of gays and lesbians should be emphasized. From those small steps, the month grew. The Equality Forum now champions the promotion of the history month, shedding new light on past accomplishments at equalityforum.com.





Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:

Outstanding Service in Business

Laura Ricketts

Co-Founder, Board Director | Beyond Barriers

(Award accepted by Brooke Skinner Ricketts)

Outstanding Service in Leadership

James Darby and Patrick Bova

LGBT Community Pioneers

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service

Billy Rogers

President | Golden Rainbows of Illinois South

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Dr. Jagadīśa-devaśrī Dācus

Associate Director | Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Honorable Mike Simmons

Illinois State Senator | 7th District

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Denise Poloyac

Regional Field Director | National Wildlife Federation

(Award accepted by Mony Ruiz-Velasco)

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Chicago Dragons RFC

Men's Rugby Football Club

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Carla "C.C." Carter

Managing Director | Beverly Arts Center

