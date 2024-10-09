IDNR announces state and federal sites to be open for 2024 youth waterfowl hunting seasons
SPRINGFIELD - Numerous Illinois state parks, state fish and wildlife areas, state conservation areas, and state recreation areas will be open to youth waterfowl hunting during the 2024 North Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone, and South Zone youth waterfowl hunts.
Federal sites that fall under the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' (IDNR) waterfowl administrative rule that will be open for the youth hunts also are listed below.
At most sites, regulations that apply during the regular waterfowl hunting season apply during the youth hunt. Hunters should check for changes to site-specific regulations and procedures. During the youth hunt, the bag limits are the same as during regular seasons.
Per federal regulations, youth waterfowl hunters aged 17 or younger may hunt ducks, geese, coots, and mergansers if they are accompanied by an adult at least 18 years old. The accompanying adult cannot hunt these species but may participate in other open season hunts if allowed at the site.
Special youth hunts taking place through the Youth Waterfowl Hunting Permit or other youth-only hunts at IDNR sites are open only to youth hunters aged 10-17. These 2024 special hunts include:
- Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area, Oct. 19-20
- Black Crown Marsh, Oct. 12-13
- Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Salt Creek and Disabled units, Oct. 19
- Larry D. Closson State Habitat Area, Oct. 19
- Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Duck Ranch Unit, Oct. 19-20
- Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Spring Lake Bottoms Unit, Nov. 10
- Southern Illinois Youth Waterfowl Hunt - Union County and Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Dec. 28
All other youth hunts are open to those ages 17 and younger.
All waterfowl hunters, including those participating in the youth hunt, are required to register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP). To register with HIP, hunters must have their hunting license number available. Hunters should register for HIP at the license vendor when they buy their hunting license or when they purchase online through IDNR at ExploremoreIL.com.
The lists of state and federal sites to be open during the youth waterfowl hunts in the North, Central, South Central and South zones include the following locations.
2024 North Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 12-13, state and federal sites open
Chain O' Lakes State Park
Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area
Heidecke Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area
Sinnissippi Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Mississippi River Pools (all located in North Zone)
William W. Powers State Recreation Area
2024 Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Oct. 19-20, state and federal sites open
Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Banner Marsh State Fish and Wildlife Area
Braidwood Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Clinton Lake State Recreation Area
Coffeen Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Freeman Mine
Henderson Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area
Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County)
Horseshoe Lake State Park (Madison County) (Gabaret, Mosenthein, Chouteau Island units)
Kankakee River State Park
Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area
Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sparland Unit
Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area
Meredosia Lake
Mississippi River Area (MRA) - All sites managed by MRA
Mississippi River Pools (all located in Central Zone)
Momence Wetlands State Natural Area
Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Quincy Bay
Ray Norbut State Fish and Wildlife Area
Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area
Sangchris Lake State Park
Shelbyville State Fish and Wildlife Area
Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Starved Rock State Park
Weinberg-King State Park, Spunky Bottoms Unit
Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area
2024 South Central Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 9-10, state and federal sites open
Campbell Pond
Carlyle Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Kaskaskia State Fish and Wildlife Area
Kinkaid Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Mississippi River
Oakwood Bottoms
Pyramid State Park (Captain, Denmark, Galum, and East Conant units)
Rend Lake Project Land and Waters
Shawnee National Forest
Ten Mile Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area
2024 South Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Nov. 16-17, state and federal sites open
Bluff Lakes
Cache River State Natural Area
Cape Bend State Fish and Wildlife Area
Chauncey Marsh State Natural Area
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge
Cypress Pond State Natural Area
Deer Pond State Natural Area
Devil's Island
Dog Island
Dug Hill State Fish and Wildlife Area
Fort Massac, Kerr Farm Unit
Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area (Alexander County)
LaRue Swamp
Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Mississippi River
Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area
Saline County State Fish and Wildlife Area
Sielbeck Forest State Natural Area
Shawnee National Forest
Union County State Fish and Wildlife Area
