Maryland Fishing Report – October 9

October 9, 2024

Steve Evans caught this large flathead recently just below the Conowingo Dam pool on the lower Susquehanna River. Photo courtesy of Steven Evans Marylanders continue to see temperatures dip as we move our way through October. Fishing could hardly be better for a wide variety of freshwater and saltwater fish. To the delight of trout anglers, the fall trout stocking program has begun. Other anglers set their sights on fish like the invasive flathead catfish. With the fall fishing season well underway, anglers are encouraged to participate in the Department of Natural Resources’ volunteer angler surveys. This is a chance for anglers to directly help in fisheries management. The information you provide assists the Department’s fisheries biologists with collection of important data, including species caught, harvest (fish kept), total catches, and fish released. Forecast Summary: October 9 – October 15: Expect moderate, sunny, breezy weather to highlight our fishing conditions this week in Maryland’s waters. Shorter daylight periods and cooler day-time air temperatures have cooled main Bay surface water temperatures to the lower 70s, with rivers running slightly cooler. Salinity in Maryland’s part of the Bay below the Bay Bridge continues to run fresher than average. Areas above the Bay Bridge are slightly above average. In most places, expect areas with suitable amounts of oxygen – greater than 3 mg/liter – to extend down to at least depths of 35 feet. The improving oxygen and water temperature conditions will continue to provide anglers with more opportunities to catch fish in shallower waters (as well as breaking fish) and the traditional places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions on NOAA satellite maps, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Except for the Potomac River, expect average flows for the Susquehanna River and some other Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents Monday and Tuesday as a result of the upcoming full moon on October 17. As always, the best fishing areas could be further refined by intersecting them with underwater points, hard bottom, drop-offs, and large schools of baitfish. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area of the bay, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast. Upper Chesapeake Bay

Chris Riggin caught this large blue catfish in the Bush River. Photo courtesy of Chris Riggin Anglers are enjoying good fishing for striped bass at the Conowingo Dam pool this week during power generation releases in the late afternoon and evening hours. Anglers are making long casts while standing knee deep in the water with medium weight surf rods and small diameter braided line to get the distance needed. Most are casting a mix of soft plastic jigs, paddletails, jerkbaits and poppers. Smallmouth bass can be part of the mix, especially downriver of the dam pool. There is also some striped bass action along the edge of the flats and channel edges near the mouth of the river. Casting a mix of soft plastic jigs, paddletails, jerkbaits, and crankbaits are the most popular lures being used. Fishing for blue catfish is very good this week in the Port Deposit area, and every tidal river in the upper Bay has its share of blue catfish. The Chester River has one of the largest populations of blue catfish and they are spread out from Chestertown and past the Crumpton area. Cut menhaden and gizzard shad are two of the most popular baits but many anglers have good luck with novelty baits of chicken, cheese, and chicken liver. Much of the striped bass action is centered around the mouth of the Patapsco River, Pooles Island, and Love Point. There are still enough spot to be found to use for live lining along the channel edges; live eels are becoming popular and working soft plastic jigs close to the bottom near suspended fish is always a proven tactic. Water temperatures in the upper Bay are dipping to the 70-degree mark this week and the downward trend will soon have white perch moving to deeper waters. Anglers interested in stocking up on perch filets for the winter months need to take advantage of the white perch still holding in their typical summer habitats in the tidal rivers and creeks. Casting small spin-jigs, spinnerbaits and soft plastic jigs near shoreline structure during the morning and evening hours is a fun way to catch the larger white perch. Fishing with grass shrimp, peeler crab or pieces of bloodworm on a bottom rig near dock piers or submerged structure is another good way to target white perch. Middle Bay

Herb Floyd holds a red drum before slipping it back into the Choptank River. Photo by Herb Floyd The shallow water fishery in the middle Bay is a major focus for anglers this week who are casting a variety of lures along the shorelines of the bay and tidal rivers. The early morning and evening hours tend to hold the most promise for anglers targeting a mix of striped bass, puppy drum and speckled trout. Casting Zara Spooks, poppers, paddletails, jerkbaits and soft plastic jigs are all favorites based on water depth and grass beds. The shallows of the bay shores, Poplar Island, Eastern Bay, the Choptank River, Little Choptank and the western shore tidal rivers are all good places to explore. Fishing for white perch is very good this week and with declining water temperatures, this is a good time to fish the shallower waters of tidal creeks and rivers. Shoreline structure, docks, piers, submerged rocks and sunken wood are all good places to fish. Casting small spinnerbaits, spin-jigs and spinners in the shallows is a fun way to fish. Dropping a simple one hook bottom rig baited with grass shrimp, peeler crab or pieces of bloodworm near dock pilings or submerged structure is another excellent way to catch white perch.

Lower Bay

Rexx Williamson recently caught and released this beautiful, speckled trout in Pocomoke Sound. Photo courtesy of Rexx Williamson A major focus of the lower Bay fishing community is fishing the shallower waters along the shores of the Bay and tidal rivers for a mix of puppy drum, striped bass, speckled trout, and bluefish. Casting topwater lures such as Zara Spooks and poppers is a great way to fish over grass beds and enjoy some explosive surface action. Paddletails, spin-jigs, spinnerbaits, swimshads, jerkbaits, and crankbaits can be good choices for fishing in slightly deeper waters. The lower Potomac and Patuxent rivers and the Tangier and Pocomoke sounds are excellent places to explore for shallow water action. Anglers are also having good luck in catching speckled trout and puppy drum in the Hoopers Island area, as well as Tangier and Pocomoke sounds by using popping corks with a plastic shrimp trailer when fishing over grass beds. Others are having good luck drifting peeler crab baits in areas of substantial currents. Out in the deeper waters of the Bay, near the Target Ship and nearby channel edges, large bluefish can still be found in good numbers this week. Trolling with planers and surgical tube lures is the most popular way to fish for them. These large and fat bluefish will often go 10 pounds or better. A few cobia are also being caught while trolling and must be released now that the season is closed. There are still some large red drum scattered around the eastern side of the bay, but they are becoming less abundant this week. Fishing for a mix of spot, croaker, kingfish, white perch, blowfish, and small black sea bass is very good this week in the lower Patuxent and Potomac rivers, Tangier Sound and Pocomoke Sound. The croaker tend to be undersized. Bloodworms, peeler crab and shrimp can work as good baits for a variety of species. The spot tend to be locked in on bloodworms. Bay anglers are reminded that new regulations for sheepshead have been in effect since August. The minimum size limit for sheepshead is 12 inches, with a daily limit of four fish. Recreational Crabbing Recreational crabbing remains good this week in most areas of the bay. The shallower water of 5-8 feet is producing some of the better catches this week. Edges of 10-15 feet are also holding good numbers of crabs. Most of the crabs being caught are about 6 inches in length with a few jumbo 8-inch crabs to top things off.

Freshwater Fishing

Matthew Rizallah caught this large 18-inch crappie at Triadelphia Reservoir recently. Photo courtesy of Matthew Rizallah The big news for trout anglers this week is that the fall trout stocking program has begun. Based on feedback from put-and-take anglers in a recent survey they would rather catch larger trout even if it meant they would catch fewer. In response the trout hatchery program has made adjustments in the fall trout stocking program to hold a portion of those trout till the spring and allow them to grow to a larger size. The results of the recent trout fishing survey and more information concerning this shift in trout rearing can be found in the recent DNR press release on fall trout stocking. . Fall trout stocking has begun and based on the results so far, the stockings are generous, and anglers should note that the stockings are often based on water levels in some of the smaller creeks. No one wants to see trout piled up in a pool and unable to spread out. To see the latest stockings as they occur, check the trout stocking website, which also has maps where trout are stocked. Deep Creek Lake has not turned over yet but that should occur soon. A mix of smallmouth bass and walleye can be found near rocky drop-offs and deep grass edges. Crappie are schooling near the Glendale Bridge piers. Floating docks are quickly disappearing around the lake so the ones that are still in place are a magnet for largemouth and smallmouth bass to hold near for a little shade during the day. The upper Potomac River is reported to be in good shape this week, with moderate flows which make for good fishing for smallmouth bass and walleye. A variety of lures are working, topwater lures tend to work best early in the morning and evenings. Soft plastic swimbaits and tubes bounced off the bottom near current breaks and pools will catch most of the nicer smallmouth bass. Fishing for largemouth bass is about as good as it gets this week for anglers pursuing one of their favorite freshwater fish. Water temperatures have cooled enough to spur the largemouth bass into increased feeding activity. The grass beds are where largemouth bass will be looking for food in the form of baitfish or crayfish. They will either be skirting the edges or underneath floating grass mats. When fishing the edges, spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, swimbaits, and crankbaits can be good choices. In tidal waters, fishing these edges during an ebbing tide can be an excellent tactic. Existing grass beds can be a good place to target largemouth bass with frogs, chatterbaits and buzzbaits. In tidal waters Chesapeake Channa will often be part of the mix, they can be found in every tidal river in Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake. If the floating grass mats are over water deep enough to harbor largemouth bass underneath, dropping weighted stick worms or soft plastics down through the grass is a proven tactic to entice a bass to pick up a bait. Cooling water temperatures are causing crappie to become more active, and they can often be found holding close to deep structure. Sunken brush, flooded timber, marina docks, and bridge piers are all good places to explore. Marabou jigs or small minnows under a slip bobber are excellent rigs to probe near structure for crappie holding close to structure.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

Photo by Richard Hoenes Rough surf and persistent winds have made it tough for surf anglers to hold bottom but some are finding sloughs where the wave action is not as bad. A mix of spot and kingfish continue to be the target of anglers fishing with small baits of bloodworms, and bloodworm alternative baits. Those fishing larger baits are hoping for some catch-and-release action with large red drum, and some bluefish are being caught. At the inlet there is a lot going on at the South Jetty where anglers are catching sheepshead and tautog on sand fleas. Anglers getting out on the water during the early morning hours or late evenings catch a mix of bluefish and striped bass by casting and jigging with soft plastic jigs or bucktails dressed with twister tails. Got-Cha lures are also popular when targeting bluefish. Flounder are always moving through the inlet so it can be a great place to drift a live bait or bounce a Gulp bait along the bottom. A reminder to coastal anglers, the minimum size limit for sheepshead is 12 inches, with a daily limit of four fish. The same regulations also apply to the Maryland section of the Chesapeake Bay. Flounder fishing in the back bay channels is good as water clarity improves. The channels leading towards the inlet tend to be the most productive. Drifting live spot or finger mullet has been the best way to catch the largest flounder, Gulp baits in pink and white are also good baits to use. Anglers are enjoying some catch and release action this week at the Route 90 bridge with striped bass. Most of the bass are coming up just a little short of the 28-inch minimum but provide fun fishing. Casting soft plastic jigs and paddletails at the bridge pier bases is the most popular tactic. The black sea bass season opens October 10, and if the weather allows, boats will be taking anglers out to the offshore wreck and reef sites. Tautog season is open, so if one uses the proper baits, they can also target tautog. Flounder tend to group up near these sites also and can offer a real bonus. Out at the canyons a few persistent anglers aboard boats continued to troll and some found a warm eddy recently, where they were able to boat a mix of bluefin and yellowfin tuna. Dolphin can still be found near the lobster pot buoys and any floating debris or grass lines. Deep dropping for a mix of blueline and golden tilefish usually helps bring some meat back to the dock. A few swordfish are also being caught by anglers fishing in the extreme depths for them.

“Nothing is more trying to the patience of fishermen than the remark so often made to them by the profane: ‘I had not patience enough for fishing!’” – Arthur Ransome, 1929

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.

