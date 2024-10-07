Winchester Lake waterfowl hunting opens Oct 19

Check out the map above for designated hunt locations.

All normal waterfowl hunting rules apply along with additional rules for Winchester Lake. In addition to an Idaho hunting license, a migratory bird permit and federal duck stamp is required. Migratory bird permits are $2.75. A federal duck stamp for $28.75 is also required to hunt waterfowl. Hunting licenses, migratory bird permits and federal duck stamps can be purchased online, at a regional Fish and Game office or at any license vendor. Federal duck stamps can also be purchased at any US post office location.

The following are specific rules hunters will be required to follow at Winchester Lake:

No hunting allowed within Winchester State Park fee area boundary. Hunting only allowed at locations marked on map. All locations are also marked with a metal sign.

Max of 4 hunters per blind

Only hunt in the designated location that you registered for.

No motorized access is allowed. Walk-in or boat in only.

Leave the sites as you found them, do not leave any trash including shell casings. Pack it in, pack it out! No carcasses put in the state park trash cans or left on the grounds. Hunters will need to bring in supplies to make their own blind or use the natural habitat. Everything must be taken down and removed after hunt is completed for the day.

A.M. hunting hours are from half an hour before sunrise to 11:30.

P.M. hunting hours are from noon to sunset.

Sign up on IDFG website and carry proof of your registration with you.

Hunters can sign up 1 week in advance and are allowed to sign up a maximum of 3 times per week.

Safety first! Be courteous of other area users. This hunting opportunity will likely continue if respect and caution is used in your shooting zone around anglers, hikers and other hunters.

Hunting will begin on Saturday, October 19. Anyone interested in participating in the hunt please make sure to have the appropriate license and permits. Check out the website and sign up for a slot. If you have questions, please contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Clearwater Region Office at (208) 799-5010.