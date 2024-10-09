Submit Release
Gov. Justice delivers statewide address providing remarks about the conclusion of Special Session

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice delivered a statewide address today, highlighting the success of the recently concluded Special Session.

He emphasized the swift passage of 37 bills, which included a 2% personal income tax cut, a childcare tax credit, and $500 million in supplemental appropriations.

The Governor also thanked the West Virginia Legislature, in particular Senate President Craig Blair and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, for their hard work in getting important legislation across the finish line.

