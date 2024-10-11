Trilio for OpenStack 6.0 Unlocks Hybrid Backup Strategies in Enterprise OpenStack Architectures

Data Protection for Kubernetes, KubeVirt and OpenStack

Trilio Data - Cloud Native Data Protection

OpenStack

Backup-as-a-Service offering Introduces Advanced Range of Migration, Backup and Recovery Capabilities

This release highlights Trilio’s agility in responding to the evolving OpenStack landscape while continuing to provide enterprise features and support.”
— Kevin Jackson, Senior Director of Product Management at Trilio

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio, a leading provider of data protection solutions for cloud-native applications across OpenStack, Kubernetes, and KubeVirt, announces the availability of Trilio for OpenStack (T4O) version 6.0. To support the move from VMware to open-source alternatives, Trilio offers enterprise-grade backup and disaster recovery solutions for OpenStack, Kubernetes, and KubeVirt environments. Version 6.0 of Trilio for OpenStack introduces the option to implement a hybrid backup strategy, native integrations with OpenStack distributions, control granular enterprise policies, and protect workloads from ransomware. Key highlights this release include:

● Hybrid backup strategy: Administrators can now assign specific S3 or NFS-based backup targets to individual tenants or projects, allowing for both on-premises and cloud backup configurations.
● Seamless integration with OpenStack distributions: Seamless installation and management across OpenStack distributions, including Kubernetes and OpenShift control planes. Supported environments include Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift (RHOSO), Red Hat OpenStack 17.1 with Director Operator on OpenShift, OpenStack-Helm and Mirantis OpenStack on Kubernetes.
● Granular enterprise policies: Enhanced control over full and incremental scheduling and retention policies to meet complex enterprise requirements.
● Better ransomware protection: Mitigate ransomware threats with backup object locking and immutability support.

“Version 6.0 integrates directly into new Kubernetes and OpenShift-based OpenStack architectures, delivering tenant-driven Backup-as-a-Service across the latest OpenStack releases and platforms. This release highlights Trilio’s agility in responding to the evolving OpenStack landscape while continuing to provide enterprise features and support,” said Kevin Jackson, Senior Director of Product Management at Trilio

Trilio for OpenStack Version 6.0 is available in Q4 2024. For more information on the new features and enhancements or to schedule a demonstration, please visit Trilio’s website or contact info@trilio.io.

About Trilio
Trilio is a leading provider of cloud-native Data Protection software solutions, engineered from the ground up for Kubernetes, KubeVirt and OpenStack environments. Our platforms deliver a modern backup and recovery experience enabling Cloud Architects, Platform Engineers, ITOps and DevOps to support disaster recovery, backup & recovery, ransomware protection, and application mobility initiatives.

David Safaii
Trilio Data
+1 508-233-3912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

OpenStack Tutorial: How to One-Click Restore OpenStack Workloads with Trilio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trilio for OpenStack 6.0 Unlocks Hybrid Backup Strategies in Enterprise OpenStack Architectures

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Safaii
Trilio Data
+1 508-233-3912
Company/Organization
Trilio Data
111 Speen St
Framingham, Massachusetts, 01701-2000
United States
+1 508-233-3912
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a leading provider of cloud-native Data Protection software solutions, supporting private, public and hybrid-clouds, engineered from ground up for Kubernetes, KubeVirt and OpenStack environments. At Trilio, we believe that data protection should be effortless, automated, and predictable. Our platforms deliver a modern data protection experience that gives customers more power and control over their applications and data. Cloud Architects, Platform Engineers, ITOps and DevOps departments, rely on Trilio technology for operational resiliency to perform critical tasks such as data backup and recovery, migration, ransomware protection, application mobility and disaster recovery. Either in place, or into other clusters and clouds, Trilio’s software dramatically reduces the amount of time spent on restoration and migration activities empowering customers from diverse sectors, such as telecommunications, financial services, defense, automotive and healthcare with the ability to easily deploy, manage and scale applications with confidence. Trilio has been a Premier Red Hat partner since 2017.

http://www.trilio.io

More From This Author
Trilio for OpenStack 6.0 Unlocks Hybrid Backup Strategies in Enterprise OpenStack Architectures
Trilio and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Modern Data Protection to the Public Sector
Trilio Announces Trilio for OpenStack Version 5 Availability
View All Stories From This Author