Baxter to increase allocations for IV solution supplies to hospitals effective Oct. 9

Baxter announced that it is increasing the current U.S. allocation levels of its highest demand IV fluids for direct customers from 40% to 60%, and for distributors from 10% to 60%, effective Oct. 9. Baxter also said it is increasing high concentration dextrose and sterile water for injection allocations and expects to be in a position to make additional increases for certain product codes by early November. Baxter expects to be at 90% to 100% pm allocations by the end of the year. In addition, due to the vulnerable patient population they serve, allocations for IV solutions and nutrition products for designated children’s hospitals were increased to 100%, Baxter said.



Baxter also said it is actively delivering supplies to current peritoneal dialysis patients. “The allocations for PD solutions remain as communicated, and we are working with our partners to conserve and identify alternate sources of supply across all PD product categories,” Baxter said. “In addition, we are closely monitoring stock levels and working with partners and professional bodies to optimize utilization of PD supplies.”



In a letter to health care leaders and stakeholders, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the department is coordinating a government-wide response to address the supply chain. The letter said the Food and Drug Administration “will continue working with Baxter to identify both potential products already in their system and alternative manufacturing sites, including for potential temporary imports.”



“Baxter’s announcement is welcome news for patients and health care providers,” AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. “We appreciate the Administration’s collaboration with us on this and their responses to date to ensure the needs of hospitals and patients are met. While we know the recovery from this historic storm will take time, we are grateful for the ongoing commitment to mitigate these supply chain disruptions and ensure access to care for patients.”



For the latest on the IV solutions situation, including resources that hospitals and health systems can use for conservation efforts, visit AHA's webpage.