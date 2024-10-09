Digital Equity Innovation Awards Honors Those Helping to Close the Digital Divide in Hawaii

Posted on Oct 9, 2024 in News

Hawaii Broadband and Digital Equity Office

For Immediate Release: October 9, 2024

First-ever awards held during Digital Inclusion Week

In recognizing the work of individuals and organizations who help provide internet access and close the digital divide across the state of Hawaii, 18 recipients of the first-ever Digital Equity Innovation Awards (DEIA) were honored today.

Conducted in conjunction with National Digital Inclusion Week (October 7-11), the awards ceremony this morning recognized pioneers, future innovators, dedicated advocates, impactful organizations and data-driven leaders making significant strides in digital equity. This includes providing others with access to technology from broadband connectivity to devices, as well as teaching the necessary digital skills that are beneficial in employment, education, healthcare and other important facets of everyday life.

The digital awards were organized by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Hawaii Broadband and Digital Equity Office (HBDEO), the Broadband Hui and Pacific International Center for High Technology Research (PICHTR), in partnership with the four county governments and the islands’ nonprofit community access television providers, Olelo Community Media, Hoike Kauai Community Television, Akaku Maui Community Media and Na Leo TV. The awards recognized those in each of the four counties in the following categories:

Digital Equity Pioneer Award: Those making outstanding contributions to closing the digital divide in each of Hawaii’s counties through innovative access and skills training.

Future Innovators Award: Student teams driving digital inclusion within their schools and communities with creative solutions and leadership.

Digital Equity Luminary Award: Individuals championing digital equity through sustained advocacy and impactful leadership.

Community Impact Award: Organizations with measurable success in fostering digital inclusion and reducing disparities.

Digital Equity Beacon Award: Awarding those who effectively use data to tell stories, measure progress, and drive decision-making.

Hawaii Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke, who last year announced the launch of the state’s “Connect Kakou” initiative to expand broadband service statewide through anticipated federal funding, praised the accomplishments of the DEIA winners.

“Achieving accessible and affordable high-quality internet for all of Hawaii is the commitment of Connect Kakou. Making this a reality will require a collective effort—from government and nonprofits to businesses, students, educators, and digital equity leaders,” Lt. Gov. Luke said. “Mahalo to the dedicated community champions who are paving the way to create a future that keeps us all connected for generations to come.”

The awardees are listed below and grouped by county:

City and County of Honolulu

Dotty Kelly-Paddock, Hui O Hauula (Community Impact Award)

Dan Smith, Hawaii Broadband Hui (Beacon Award)

Stacey Aldrich, Hawaii State Librarian (Luminary Award)

Wendy Dakroub and Sasha Kamahele, Tech Savvy Teens (Future Innovators Award)

Jill Takasaki Canfield, Hawaii Literacy (Pioneer Award)

County of Hawaii

Ron and Doreen Kodani, Piihonua Hawaiian Homestead Community Association (Luminary Award)

Brad Kaleo Bennett, Auamo Collaborative (Beacon Award)

Pono Kekela, Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce (Pioneer Award)

Paola Vidulich, SPACE (Future Innovators Award)

County of Kauai

David Braman, Amalia Abigania and Leah Aiwohi, Kauai High School (Future Innovators Award)

Pete Simon, Kuleana.work (Pioneer Award)

James Thesken, Kauai Technology Group (Beacon Award)

Jackie Kaina, Kauai Economic Development Board (Luminary Award)

Ken Dickinson, Kūpuna Connections (Community Impact Award)

County of Maui

Bill Sides, Hana Business Council East Maui Broadband (Luminary Award)

Marc Sanders, Hana Business Council Broadband Committee (Pioneer Award)

Kaala Souza, Mapunawai Inc. (Luminary Award)

Michael Shiffler, Red Lightning (Community Impact Award)

A video of the DEIA awards program can be viewed at this link: https://youtu.be/h9adTnDXZcc

The DEIA awards program will also be broadcast at 10 a.m. today on the Hoike Kauai Community Television, Akaku Maui Community Media and Na Leo TV public access channels on the neighbor islands, and tonight at 7 p.m. on Oahu on Olelo Community Media.

About Hawaii Broadband and Digital Equity Office (HBDEO):

HBDEO was established within the state of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic

Development and Tourism with a mission to support and coordinate statewide deployment of high-speed internet access (broadband) and to achieve the goals of digital equity and adoption for all residents of Hawaii. HBDEO’s functions include the coordination, implementation, promotion, funding and managing of programs that ensure the equitable distribution of digital technologies and provide pathways to maximize Hawaii’s competitiveness in the digital economy.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT):

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480