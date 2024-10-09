Ethos Benefits

Ethos Benefits Selected for BenefitsPRO’s 2024 Luminaries Awards

Receiving the Humanizing Benefits recognition from BenefitsPRO is an incredible honor and testament to our commitment at Ethos Benefits” — Chelsea Ryckis

ORLANDO, KY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethos Benefits has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024 in the category of Humanizing Benefits.This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.“Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans,” says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson. “BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way.”“Receiving the Humanizing Benefits recognition from BenefitsPRO is an incredible honor and testament to our commitment at Ethos Benefits to putting people first in every decision we make. We believe that employee benefits should not just be about numbers, but about creating meaningful impact in the lives of the individuals we serve.” – Chelsea Ryckis, President of Ethos Benefits.

