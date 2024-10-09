Submit Release
Should Evictions Be Banned After Hurricanes and Climate Disasters?

The Sonoma County Renter Protection ordinance, adopted by California’s Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 17, includes a first-in-the-US moratorium on evictions during declared emergencies. This “disaster-triggered” legislation goes immediately into effect when a state of emergency is declared, lasts throughout the emergency, and prohibits evictions for nonpayment due to circumstances surrounding the crisis.

