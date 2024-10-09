Age Strong Blog: 2024 Age Strong Senior Civic Academy Session 1

Age Strong hosted the first session of its 2024 Senior Civic Academy on Friday, October 4th, where 25 older adults from across the city came to learn more about how to engage with government and affect change in their communities.

A six-week program for adults 55+ interested in knowing more about the functions of city, state, and federal government, The Age Strong Senior Civic Academy also trains older adults on advocating for issues important to them, and to use their voice to advocate for themselves and others.

In their self introductions, participants shared their rich backgrounds, as well as their desire to gain the skills to effectively advocate for issues. This diverse cohort live in various Boston neighborhoods, have a wide range of life experiences, yet are united to promote positive change for their families, neighbors, and Boston’s older adult population.

In this first session, participants heard from Lisa Conley and Tasha Harris (Deputy Chief and Equity and Inclusion Manager of Boston’s Human Services cabinet) about the steps in building an advocacy campaign. Then Carolyn Villers, Executive Director from Mass Senior Action, shared about the organization’s history of advocacy for older adults. Jessica Costantino, Director of Advocacy from AARP Massachusetts, spoke about some of AARP’s current advocacy campaigns. Finally, An Le, Director of Policy and Research in Boston’s Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, gave a presentation about the work that the city is doing, centering equity and inclusion in its activities and initiatives.

The 2024 Age Strong Senior Civic Academy is off to a great start! Follow our Age Strong blog to read more about future sessions.