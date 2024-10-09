U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Lou Correa for California’s 46th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Lou Correa to represent California’s Forty-Sixth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Lou Correa has been a champion for small businesses and job creators in Orange County,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “He’s advocated for pro-growth policies and successfully pushed back against onerous regulations that unfairly target California businesses. Rep. Correa is also a problem solver who’s willing to work across the aisle to deliver results for families in Orange County. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congressman Correa in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the 119th Congress.”

“Businesses on Main Street are the backbone of our local economies and our communities. They keep our local economies afloat and roofs over our heads," said Congressman Correa. “I’m honored to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement today. I'll always support local businesses that create jobs in our community."

“OCBC’s BIZPAC is proud to support Lou Correa’s re-election campaign for his unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and advocating for policies that drive Orange County's prosperity,” said Amanda Walsh, Orange County Business Council’s (OCBC) Vice President of Government Affairs. “His dedication to creating opportunities for businesses and supporting job growth and retention in our region is vital to ensuring a strong and vibrant economy. We are grateful for his tireless efforts to protect Orange County’s business community and the contributions he continues to make for our collective success.”

