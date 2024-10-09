U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Nathaniel Moran for Texas’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Nathaniel Moran to represent Texas’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Nathaniel Moran has been a champion in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as protecting small business from excessive federal regulatory overreach, standing up for sound economic policy solutions and expanding trade," said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Moran in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators in East Texas and all Americans."​

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its affiliates across East Texas are steadfast advocates for pro-growth economic policies at every level of government. As Congress returns in the new year, we will face a range of issues that will impact the economic freedom of every American business and individual: from preserving the pro-growth provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to reducing regulations, reclaiming energy independence, and supporting our farmers and ranchers with a responsible Farm Bill,” said Rep. Moran. “I greatly appreciate the Chamber’s support, and I look forward to working together to champion policies that foster growth, strengthen our workforce, and promote economic development at the local, state, and national level.”