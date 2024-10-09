84 Lumber grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – 84 Lumber, included on Forbes list of America’s largest private companies, today announced it selects Clarendon County to establish the company’s second component plant in South Carolina. The $13.4 million investment will create 78 new jobs.

Founded in 1956, 84 Lumber is a provider of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities nationwide and offers installation services for framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall.

84 Lumber’s new operation, located at 2678 Ram Bay Road in Manning, will be used as a floor and roof truss manufacturing facility. This is the company’s second truss plant in South Carolina, focusing on coastal Carolina markets in Savannah, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas. The company’s first component plant in the state was announced in December 2023 and is located in Lugoff.

Individuals interested in joining the 84 Lumber team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We’re thrilled to be opening our new component plant in Manning, South Carolina. This facility is an investment in both the future of the company and the local community. We’re bringing a dedicated workforce and cutting-edge technology. We’re excited for the bright future as we continue to grow.” -84 Lumber Vice President of Installed Sales and Manufacturing Ken Kucera

“84 Lumber’s decision to invest $13.4 million in South Carolina is another victory for our state’s thriving business community. We are proud to welcome the company to Clarendon County and look forward to the positive impact it will have in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to 84 Lumber and Clarendon County on this announcement that will bring 78 new jobs to South Carolina. This investment will contribute greatly to the local economy, and we are excited about the company’s expansion in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“84 Lumber’s sizable reinvestment in South Carolina represents a strong vote of confidence for the state’s healthy and abundant forest resource. Our record level of timber supports exactly this kind of forest-based economic development, which is a testament to the private landowners whose sustainably managed forestlands power one of the state’s leading industries.” -State Forester Scott Phillips

“There’s no better way to mark the end of summer than by welcoming a new business to Clarendon County. The arrival of 84 Lumber not only bolsters our manufacturing sector but also reinforces our forestry industry.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr.

“Having grown up in Pennsylvania and witnessed 84 Lumber’s positive local impact and growth over the years, I am thrilled to welcome them to Clarendon County as they establish their first operations in our central region. This exciting development is a testament to the momentum we’ve built, creating a business-friendly environment where companies thrive and residents enjoy an outstanding quality of life. This investment by 84 Lumber not only strengthens our industrial base but also demonstrates that our region continues to be a prime destination for industry growth and opportunity.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

