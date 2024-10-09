Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,562 in the last 365 days.

Webinar: Arts Integration in Schools – Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning

Join Maine Department of Education Arts Integration Teacher Fellow Joshua Chard in the Office of Teaching and Learning for this 45-minute webinar, “Arts Integration in Schools –  Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning,” designed for all PreK-12 teachers.

The Webinar will explore how integrating the arts into core subjects supports cognitive growth and social-emotional learning (SEL). Attendees will learn about the neuroscience behind arts integration, its impact on memory, attention, and executive functioning, and how the arts foster student empathy, self-awareness, and collaboration. Case studies and practical examples from music, visual arts, and drama will demonstrate real-world applications. The webinar will conclude with best practices for implementing arts integration and strategies for addressing diverse learning needs.

Please join us Monday, October 28, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. The link to join the Webinar can be found here (no need to register in advance).

For further information, reach out to Joshua Chard at joshua.chard@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Webinar: Arts Integration in Schools – Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more