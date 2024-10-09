Join Maine Department of Education Arts Integration Teacher Fellow Joshua Chard in the Office of Teaching and Learning for this 45-minute webinar, “Arts Integration in Schools – Enhancing Cognitive Development and Social-Emotional Learning,” designed for all PreK-12 teachers.

The Webinar will explore how integrating the arts into core subjects supports cognitive growth and social-emotional learning (SEL). Attendees will learn about the neuroscience behind arts integration, its impact on memory, attention, and executive functioning, and how the arts foster student empathy, self-awareness, and collaboration. Case studies and practical examples from music, visual arts, and drama will demonstrate real-world applications. The webinar will conclude with best practices for implementing arts integration and strategies for addressing diverse learning needs.

Please join us Monday, October 28, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. The link to join the Webinar can be found here (no need to register in advance).

For further information, reach out to Joshua Chard at joshua.chard@maine.gov.