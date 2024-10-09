The Promoting Stronger Connections ECHO© Series Starts This Week: An Opportunity Open to All Maine Educators

The Maine Department of Education invites Maine educators to attend the Promoting Stronger Connections ECHO© series with once-monthly sessions starting on October 9. Made possible by the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act Stronger Connections grant and a statewide Title II funding opportunity, there is no cost to participate in this program, and it is open to all school-based personnel throughout Maine.

Through MCD Global’s partnership as a formal ECHO© hub with the University of New Mexico, participants will experience high-quality ECHO© services that strictly adhere to the evidence-based model, ensuring fidelity and excellence. The ECHO© series provides for problem-solving in real-time, thanks to Maine educators sharing case studies. After each case study, subject-matter experts and participants provide relevant recommendations and immediate answers to pressing issues. The series also features didactic learning opportunities, which are short, focused segments on the most urgent topics affecting Maine’s educators. Participants will leave the individual sessions with implementation tools and strategies to promote mental health and wellness or “Stronger Connections”.

Register here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/e778af70c5234feca95df61019eb799a

Scheduled sessions take place on five selected Wednesdays, starting at 3:30 p.m.

DATE Topic Presenter Oct. 9 Regulation and Classroom Management Emily Daniels, founder and author of The Regulated Classroom® Nov. 13 Resilient Systems Courtney Angelosante, Maine PBIS Coach Dec. 11 Restorative Practices Stacey Barlow, Maine DOE Restorative Practices Specialist Jan. 8 Radical Self-Care and Wellness Kellie Bailey, Maine DOE Social Emotional Learning Specialist Feb, 12 Establishing Bi-Directional Empathy Heather Rockwell, RSU 67 Director of Curriculum and Academic Achievement

The Promoting Stronger Connections ECHO© series creates a virtual learning environment that empowers educators in Maine by providing them with the knowledge, skills, and support necessary to foster resilient learning environments. The program focuses on enhancing educator preparedness and response by equipping them with practical strategies and best practices for managing classroom behaviors, addressing trauma, and responding to crises. The series of sessions will promote emotional and mental well-being by establishing a collaborative network of educators and mental health professionals and offering a forum for presenting de-identified cases for review and recommendations by colleagues and subject matter experts, including Greg Marley, Emily Daniels, Courtney Angelosante, several local superintendents and principals, and Maine DOE specialists.

What our Maine school-based participants are saying about ECHO:

“I am better able to understand the trauma responses that children exhibit at school. I understand that children are often not in control of their own behavior, and they need adults to help them learn the lagging skills.”

“I gained a toolkit of strategies to use with challenging behaviors. We are implementing PBIS in our district, and I feel the ECHO sessions will help me implement that more effectively with students who present challenging behaviors.”

“It helped me remember to connect and consult with others—even across the state. There are people who will help.”

“I became more aware of resources available in the community and gained greater confidence in my abilities to navigate complex situations. Collaborating with a team of experienced colleagues boosted my confidence in my practice.”

This series is made possible thanks to the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act Stronger Connections grant and a statewide Title II funding opportunity. For questions related to the project, contact Julie Smyth, Director of the Office of School and Student Supports, at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov. For questions regarding the ECHO© series, contact Lori Fecteau at lfecteau@mcd.org .