Maine DOE Seeking Public Comment on CTE Performance Levels for Maine’s Revised 2024 Perkins State Plan (2025 Submission)

To enhance Maine’s high-quality Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking public comment on performance levels for Maine’s Revised 2024 Perkins State Plan. Comments will be accepted through Friday, June 6, 2025.

The 2025 submission of Maine’s Revised 2024 Perkins State Plan will include adjusted values of Maine’s state-determined performance levels (SDPLs) for the 2024-2025 school year through the 2027-2028 school year. These proposed adjusted values will more accurately represent available student data and reflect more achievable thresholds at the state level.

Please note that the Perkins indicators (1S1, 2S1, etc.) may not be changed; Maine is federally required to report on these performance indicators.

Maine’s proposed SDPLs for the upcoming four years are available for public comment for 60 days, with public comment closing on Monday June 9, 2025. Feedback should be provided through the available survey, which can be found here.  Comments will be reviewed and included in the final version of Maine’s Revised 2025 Perkins State Plan.

Please visit the Maine DOE CTE Accountability webpage for more information on Maine’s Perkins State Plan and Maine’s existing secondary and postsecondary SDPLs.

For additional information, please contact Dwight A. Littlefield, Maine DOE CTE Director, at dwight.a.littlefield@maine.gov.

