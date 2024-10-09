Join Maine DOE Civics Teacher Leader Fellow for a Q&A Session with the National Constitution Center!

Join Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Civics Teacher Leader Fellow, in the Office of Teaching and Learning, as she hosts the National Constitution Center’s Education Team in a webinar exploring resources the Constitution Center has available for civics teachers.

The session is geared toward middle and high school civics teachers in Maine. The team at the National Constitution Center will highlight available resources on civil dialogue, elections, and opportunities for teachers to invite experts digitally into their classrooms via their Scholar Exchange Programs. The National Constitution Center is a non-partisan organization dedicated to helping teachers educate students about government by providing them with rich resources about our constitutional founding and the three branches.

Please join us on Wednesday, October 23 at 4 p.m.. The link to join can be found here (no need to register in advance).

For further information, reach out to Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski at breanna.krupski@maine.gov.