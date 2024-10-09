Time for a New California: 'Ditch the Elite, Elect the People!' – Sharifah Hardie Creates Grassroots Campaign for Governor

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie launches ‘People Over Politics’ campaign for Governor, prioritizing everyday Californians and demanding real change.”

Change doesn’t happen when we wait for someone else to do it. It happens when we stand together, united in our vision for a better California.” — Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold declaration that California deserves better, Sharifah Hardie , an ordinary Californian with an extraordinary vision, is launching her campaign to "Elect the People."As a single candidate representing the collective voices and needs of many Californians, she is committed to challenging the status quo upheld by career politicians who, for too long, have been disconnected from the everyday struggles of our communities.“Enough is enough! We need leadership that is truly of the people,” said Sharifah Hardie. “I’m here because I share your struggles—I’m navigating the same challenges you face every day. This campaign is about standing together, empowering each other, and ensuring that our collective voices shape the future of California.”A Vision Rooted in RealityWhile elite politicians drive luxury cars and enjoy lavish lifestyles, millions of Californians are grappling with the realities of soaring inflation, high gas prices, and the rising cost of living.“I’m here to change that. I’m running for you, not for the wealthy donors,” Sharifah Hardie declared. This campaign prioritizes the voices and experiences of everyday people, emphasizing that change is not just possible but necessary.Sharifah Hardie is unveiling a comprehensive platform aimed at addressing the most pressing issues facing Californians today:Revitalizing California’s Economy: Sharifah Hardie recognizes the urgent need to address the mass exodus of corporations leaving California, taking valuable jobs and opportunities with them. “We can’t afford to watch our businesses and jobs vanish,” Sharifah Hardie stated. Hardie plans to create a more business-friendly environment by reducing unnecessary regulations, offering incentives for companies to stay and grow in California, and fostering innovation. “By supporting local businesses and attracting new industries, we can build a thriving economy that benefits all Californians.”Empowering Transportation Solutions: Sharifah Hardie is committed to making transportation more affordable and accessible for all Californians. This plan focuses on reducing gas taxes while investing in sustainable energy options, ensuring that everyone can travel freely and affordably. By enhancing public transit options and supporting innovative local transportation initiatives, we can create a California where everyone has the freedom to move without financial strain. “We deserve transportation that works for everyone, not just a select few,” Sharifah Hardie emphasized.Grocery Relief Now: Addressing food insecurity with a comprehensive plan aimed at drastically reducing the cost of groceries for all Californians. This includes implementing subsidies for local farmers to lower prices at the store, strengthening partnerships with food banks to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food, and exploring innovative solutions to make healthy eating affordable for every household. “No Californian should have to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table,” Sharifah Hardie stated.Affordable Housing for All: With housing prices skyrocketing, Sharifah Hardie plans to push for increased funding for affordable housing projects, reforms to zoning laws that hinder development, and innovative solutions for first-time homebuyers. “Homeownership should be within reach for all Californians, not just the privileged few,” Sharifah Hardie asserted.Community Empowerment: Creating grassroots advisory boards that bring together diverse voices from every neighborhood to directly influence local policies and initiatives. This initiative will foster transparency and accountability in government, ensuring that the unique needs and desires of residents are prioritized. “Real change comes from the ground up, and it’s time for our communities to lead the way,” Sharifah Hardie explained.Mental Health and Wellness Initiatives: Expanding access to mental health services is a key priority. This includes increasing funding for mental health programs, reducing stigma, and ensuring that every Californian can receive the support they need. “A healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body,” Sharifah Hardie noted.Engaging with CaliforniansTo foster dialogue and engagement, Sharifah Hardie will launch a series of virtual town halls and community forums, inviting residents from all walks of life to share their stories and directly contribute to shaping the campaign’s platform.“I want to hear from you. Your experiences, your struggles, and your hopes are what will drive this campaign,” Sharifah Hardie stated. “We can no longer accept the same old politicians that have failed us for years. It’s time to act now and ensure that our leadership reflects the realities we all face.”“California is at a crossroads,” Sharifah Hardie stated passionately. “We can continue down the same worn path, or we can rise up and create a state where everyone can thrive. This isn’t just a campaign; it’s a revolution.”It’s time for Californians to stand together for a better, more equitable future. Sharifah Hardie needs the support of the people to make this vision a reality. Be part of the change! Individuals can join the movement by donating today at https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com . Their support will amplify this message and ensure that the voices of everyday Californians are heard and prioritized in the halls of power. Together, the community can build a future that works for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.