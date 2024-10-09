MPD Investigating a Fatal Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at approximately 1:22 p.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the 900 block of 7th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Delonte Smith, of Southwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24156014

