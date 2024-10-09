MPD Arrests Suspect in 2023 Benning Road Homicide
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested for a shooting that killed a man in Northeast, DC.
On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 4:06 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Hansley, of no fixed address.
On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 39-year-old Juan Adams, of Northwest, DC. Adams has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.
CCN: 23193436
####
