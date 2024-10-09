Illinois Conservation Foundation introduces new Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards
ILLINOIS, October 9 - Honorees to be celebrated at ICF Gala with Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame Inductees
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) is proud to announce the launch of the Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards, a new initiative that celebrates outstanding contributions to Illinois' natural resources and outdoor heritage.
These awards will be presented alongside the prestigious Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees at the annual ICF Gala, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on conservation and outdoor recreation across the state.
The Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards will feature four categories:
- Outdoor Writer/Author of the Year: Recognizing exceptional writing that highlights the beauty and importance of Illinois' natural resources.
- Outdoor Volunteer Organization of the Year: Honoring volunteer organizations that have made a measurable impact on the state's outdoor landscape through conservation and restoration projects.
- Outdoor Business/Business Owner of the Year: Celebrating businesses that demonstrate leadership in conservation and outdoor initiatives within their communities.
- Outdoor Influencer of the Year: Highlighting digital content creators who inspire and engage the public in outdoor activities and environmental stewardship through social media and online platforms.
"Our new Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards give us the opportunity to shine a light on a broader range of people and organizations who are making a real difference for Illinois' environment," said ICF Executive Director Steve Ettinger. "By recognizing their efforts, we hope to inspire even more involvement in conservation and outdoor recreation across the state."
About the Illinois Conservation Foundation:
The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Illinois' natural resources and outdoor heritage. Through education, preservation, and partnerships, the ICF strives to engage Illinoisans in protecting and enjoying the state's rich outdoor heritage for generations to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.