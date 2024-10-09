Illinois Conservation Foundation introduces new Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards

ILLINOIS, October 9 - Honorees to be celebrated at ICF Gala with Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame Inductees





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) is proud to announce the launch of the Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards, a new initiative that celebrates outstanding contributions to Illinois' natural resources and outdoor heritage.





These awards will be presented alongside the prestigious Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees at the annual ICF Gala, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on conservation and outdoor recreation across the state.





The Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards will feature four categories:

Outdoor Writer/Author of the Year: Recognizing exceptional writing that highlights the beauty and importance of Illinois' natural resources.

Recognizing exceptional writing that highlights the beauty and importance of Illinois' natural resources. Outdoor Volunteer Organization of the Year: Honoring volunteer organizations that have made a measurable impact on the state's outdoor landscape through conservation and restoration projects.

Honoring volunteer organizations that have made a measurable impact on the state's outdoor landscape through conservation and restoration projects. Outdoor Business/Business Owner of the Year: Celebrating businesses that demonstrate leadership in conservation and outdoor initiatives within their communities.

Celebrating businesses that demonstrate leadership in conservation and outdoor initiatives within their communities. Outdoor Influencer of the Year: Highlighting digital content creators who inspire and engage the public in outdoor activities and environmental stewardship through social media and online platforms.

"Our new Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards give us the opportunity to shine a light on a broader range of people and organizations who are making a real difference for Illinois' environment," said ICF Executive Director Steve Ettinger. "By recognizing their efforts, we hope to inspire even more involvement in conservation and outdoor recreation across the state."





The 2024 ICF Gala will take place in early 2025 and will feature both Hall of Fame inductees and Outdoor Excellence Award winners. Nominations for these awards are now open to the public and can be submitted online . Nominations are due by Oct. 31, 2024.





For more information about the Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards and how to nominate someone, visit the ICF website or contact us at 217-785-2003.





About the Illinois Conservation Foundation:

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Illinois' natural resources and outdoor heritage. Through education, preservation, and partnerships, the ICF strives to engage Illinoisans in protecting and enjoying the state's rich outdoor heritage for generations to come.