ICF welcomes seven new inductees to Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 9 - The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) Board of Directors today announced the selections of Angela Funk, Henry Eilers, Jeremiah Haas, Matt Mullady, Rich McElligott, Terry Wunderle, and Thomas Foss for induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.





The formal inductions will occur during the annual ICF Gala to be held in the spring of 2025.





"It's an honor to welcome these individuals into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame and to recognize their outstanding commitment to the outdoors and nature," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, chair of the ICF Board of Directors and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "They've done incredible work to promote conservation and outdoor spaces, and Illinois is a better place because each of them."





Since 2002, the ICF has recognized Illinoisans for their significant contributions and unparalleled dedication to the preservation, promotion, enhancement, or support of natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities with induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. The 2024 finalists include the following individuals.





Angela Funk, Armington





Angela Funk's dedication to Illinois' natural areas and her enthusiasm for connecting people with nature have left a lasting impact on the environment and the communities she has served. With a degree in environmental biology and more than 35 years of experience, she has played a pivotal role in environmental education, land stewardship, and conservation.





Her leadership at Douglas-Hart Nature Center and later at Sugar Grove Nature Center, where she served as the first director, fostered a strong corps of volunteers and an ever-increasing number of participants in public programs. Her passion for nature mirrors that of Helen Douglas-Hart, as noted in a 2000 article that called her hiring a turning point for the Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

Funk's approach to leadership, always "people first," has earned her widespread respect. She takes time to personally connect with volunteers and participants, making each person feel valued in their roles, and her thoughtful, hands-on approach encourages long-term engagement, as evidenced by the many who return year after year to take part in her programs.





Funk's move to the Friends of the Sangamon Valley Land Trust in 2023 further highlighted her ongoing commitment to conservation. Her career has contributed to the protection of more than 1,000 acres of land, ensuring safe habitats for wildlife and bringing thousands of people closer to nature. Her influence spans environmental education, land stewardship, and community engagement, leaving an enduring legacy of conservation across Illinois.





Henry Eilers, Litchfield





Henry Eilers, who celebrated his 90th birthday this year, has dedicated his life to environmental stewardship and conservation.





With an extensive knowledge of native plants and botany, he has been instrumental in the restoration and preservation of several sites in Montgomery County, including the Route 66 Prairie and H and B Bremer Wildlife Sanctuary, which are thriving conservation and pollinator areas. As the founder and longtime steward of the 260-acre Shoal Creek Conservation Area near Lake Lou Yeager, he has established programs such as interpretive trails, bluebird and butterfly monitoring, invasive species removal, and prescribed burns.





Through his business, volunteer work, writing, photography, social media presence, and public speaking, Eilers has educated countless people on the importance of conservation and the rewards of diligent environmental efforts. His engaging social media posts, accompanied by hundreds of photographs, help promote preservation efforts and inspire the public to get involved.





The Shoal Creek Conservation Area, along with the Route 66 Prairie and H and B Bremer Wildlife Sanctuary, are now popular tourist destinations, attracting hundreds of visitors annually. These sites host educational and entertaining events including owl prowls, bird banding, Earth Day celebrations, and student visits.





These achievements are a testament to Eilers' lifelong passion for conservation, inspiring the many volunteers who work alongside him and the countless individuals who have been touched by his incredible work.





Jeremiah Haas, Cordova





Jeremiah Haas, an aquatic biologist at the Constellation Quad Cities Clean Energy Center, has dedicated his career to the management and operation of the Quad Cities Fish Hatchery. Under his leadership, the hatchery has successfully stocked more than 9 million game fish into the Mississippi River and various state lakes in Illinois and Iowa, significantly contributing to the region's aquatic biodiversity.





In 2023, he spearheaded the implementation of a cutting-edge recirculating aquaculture system that has not only improved the hatchery's efficiency but also minimized environmental impact by reducing water usage and eliminating the need for herbicides.





Beyond his professional duties, Haas is deeply committed to educating the public about conservation. He regularly sponsors tours of the hatchery, engages with local communities, collaborates on innovative projects to enhance natural habitats, and he also writes articles for a variety of publications promoting fishing and outdoor recreation. His dedication to preserving Illinois' natural resources and fostering outdoor recreational opportunities makes him a deserving inductee into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.





Matt Mullady, Kankakee





A lifelong outdoorsman from Kankakee, Matt Mullady has shared his deep passion for the outdoors with countless others, particularly through his expertise on the Kankakee River. His love for nature, especially the river, is palpable, and he has spent decades guiding fishing trips, teaching "leave no trace" principles, and promoting catch-and-release fishing.





Beyond his personal adventures, Mullady has dedicated himself to educating and inspiring others. He has led seminars across Illinois and neighboring states, often donating his speaker fees to support youth programs. His commitment extends to organizing youth hunting programs, advocating for conservation as a long-time member of the Kankakee Valley Park District board and serving as a valuable resource for local and regional media on outdoor topics.





Mullady's impact on the community, from guiding newcomers on the river to training young hunters, has instilled a lasting appreciation for the outdoors in all who have had the privilege to learn from him.





Rich McElligott, Lee





For more than 30 years, Rich McElligott has been a cornerstone of the Shabbona Lake community, driving numerous conservation efforts as president of the Shabbona Lake Sportsman's Club. His standout project, "Rockfest," involved placing more than 100 tons of crushed concrete in the lake to enhance fish habitats, showcasing his hands-on approach and dedication to improving the local ecosystem.





McElligott's tireless work in habitat restoration, youth fishing leagues, and fly-fishing education has significantly benefited northern Illinois' natural resources and outdoor enthusiasts. His leadership and commitment to conservation make him a well-deserving member of the Hall of Fame.





Terry Wunderle, Mason City





Terry Wunderle's remarkable career spans more than 45 years, during which he has made significant contributions to outdoor sports and education. His achievements include winning Illinois' first Sportsman of the Year Award in 1991, where he competed in a range of events including archery and duck calling.





In May 2024, Wunderle was honored with the Lifetime Coaching Award by the Archery Hall of Fame, recognizing his lifelong dedication to archery. He has introduced hundreds of youths to the sport, leading them to win more than 350 national and world championships and set more than 450 records. His coaching has also supported five Olympians, including his son, Vic, a three-time Olympian and medalist.





Wunderle has conducted more than 100 instructional archery schools across the United States and Canada and has provided guidance to archers worldwide. His book, "Archery: Think and Shoot Like a Champion," along with more than 700 educational articles, has had a global impact. Additionally, he has achieved numerous competitive accolades, including multiple International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) and National Field Archery Association (NFAA) championships.





Thomas Foss, Wonder Lake





Thomas Foss has spent decades working with children and adults, focusing on preservation, conservation, and environmental education. His extensive volunteer efforts include composting, garbage clean-up, recycling, tree planting, buckthorn eradication, turtle rescues, and wildlife restoration.





Foss is passionate about teaching sustainable practices and has enriched countless lives with his knowledge of Native American cultures and their harmony with nature. His mission to bring the natural world to people of all ages through education and recreation is evident in his engaging programs, from knot tying and tree climbing to fishing and outdoor skills. His ability to make learning enjoyable and relatable has had a profound impact on many, inspiring a new generation of environmental stewards.









About the Illinois Conservation Foundation