Stand up for Palestinian journalists on 10 October!

NUJ joins International Federation of Journalists in calling for solidarity action

The IFJ, NUJ and affiliates across the world are urging members to demonstrate support for Palestinian journalists and media workers on Thursday 10 October at noon by organising vigils and demonstrating support on social media.

A total of 138 journalists in Palestine, Lebanon, Israel and Syria have been killed since Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on 7 October.

To help journalism in Gaza survive, chapels and branches are being asked to show their solidarity by sharing photos and videos of vigils and support on social media by using the hashtag #SupportPalestinianJournalists.

The IFJ also suggests changing your profile picture on social media accounts to help stop the killing of journalists and honour those who have lost their lives in the last 12 months of war. It has created two special profile visuals here:

According to the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS), 21 local radio stations, 15 local and international news agencies, 15 TV stations, 6 local newspapers, 3 broadcasting towers, eight print media and 13 media institutions have been destroyed over the past year.

The IFJ is continuing to try and ensure journalists can continue to report from Gaza with the establishment of the IFJ-PJS Media Solidarity Center in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, has provided a crucial hub for journalists.

IFJ Brussel's staff and representatives of its affiliates' branches in the city will convene on 10 October, at 12 am CET in front of the Residence Palace, Rue de la loi 155, Brussels. Everyone is welcome to express their solidarity.

The NUJ has joined the IFJ in seeking renewed support for donations to the IFJ Safety Fund. Donations including those from NUJ members have ensured journalists reporting from Gaza receive equipment including battery packs and laptops, access to electricity and emergency assistance.

Donate to the IFJ Safety Fund

Return to listing