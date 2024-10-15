"If your husband or dad is a former school or hospital maintenance worker with recently diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center recommends, and they have endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a former school or maintenance worker who has developed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading law firms for people who have developed lung cancer and or mesothelioma and they have have an office in Tampa. There is no law firm in Florida that has the resources of the Gori Law Firm when it comes to client compensation for lung cancer or mesothelioma. For direct access to the Gori Law Firm please call 866-532-2106.

The group says, "When you think of asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma most people would not think of school or hospital maintenance workers-but they should. Before the mid-1980s most schools or hospitals had boilers that were insulated with asbestos, these types of facilities frequently had pipes and walls insulated with asbestos and in many to cost cases the ceiling tiles contained asbestos. Many school or hospital workers would have had daily or routine exposure to asbestos.

"If your husband or dad is a former school or hospital maintenance worker with recently diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal when it comes to client compensation for asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

