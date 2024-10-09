Andrew Wommack Ministries Refutes False News Announcement

AWM Logo

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An outlet purporting to be a media organization posted false information about an aircraft accident that resulted in the death of Andrew Wommack, president and founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, Charis Bible College and the Truth & Liberty Coalition. "It is not clear that the organization making this claim is a legitimate news outlet," said a Ministry spokesperson."No aspect of the story is accurate. Andrew Wommack was not in an aircraft accident and is completely safe. We will not speculate as to the motivation of this false report," the Ministry spokesperson said.Click here to view the media report. https://www.newsstation2.com/2024/10/09/tragic-encounter-plane-crash-claims-the-life-of-andrew-wommack-american-evangelist-and-preacher-on-his-way-to/ ABOUT ANDREW WOMMACK:Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing God's unconditional love and grace. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television program, broadcast nationally and internationally, and through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGECharis Bible College was founded by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the ministry. Andrew’s vision is to transform the body of Christ’s perception of God by equipping and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, Charis Bible College has more than fifty campuses worldwide. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook, or Twitter.ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITIONTruth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. Join us every Wednesday and Friday at 4:00 PM (MT) with host Richard Harris and other Christian leaders for a biblical analysis and commentary on today's pressing issues. https://truthandliberty.net

